I won a 100 pack of Rack Studs during the Datavault/Quic/Geekzone event over the weekend, but have now decided I wont really get to use them all, so decided to give them away.... unopened, and ready to hold your home lab together :)

So, they're up for grabs (+ postage or can be picked up from Arkles Bay or Mechanics Bay) - but you need to answer all 3 (three) of these questions correctly :

A certain home computer from the 80's could "speak" a certain "language/code" through electromagnetic leakage, even without speakers.

1) What was the computer ?

2) What was the language/code ?

3) Whats the best geek website in NZ if not the planet ? :)

You must have over 10 posts to be a valid winner

First person to reply with correct answers, wins :)

Good luck! (And someone will probably get it within 30s LOL)