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ForumsOff topicGiving away some RackStuds....

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#323058 20-Oct-2025 20:56
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I won a 100 pack of Rack Studs during the Datavault/Quic/Geekzone event over the weekend, but have now decided I wont really get to use them all, so decided to give them away.... unopened, and ready to hold your home lab together :)

 

So, they're up for grabs (+ postage or can be picked up from Arkles Bay or Mechanics Bay) - but you need to answer all 3 (three) of these questions correctly :

 

 

 

A certain home computer from the 80's could "speak" a certain "language/code" through electromagnetic leakage, even without speakers. 

 

1) What was the computer ?

 

2) What was the language/code ?

 

3) Whats the best geek website in NZ if not the planet ? :)

 

 

 

You must have over 10 posts to be a valid winner

 

First person to reply with correct answers, wins :)

 

 

 

Good luck! (And someone will probably get it within 30s LOL)

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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danielparker
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  #3426828 20-Oct-2025 21:05
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K.I.T.T, Alpha Circuit & Geekzone?



acsylaa
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  #3426829 20-Oct-2025 21:07
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Rack Studs are good!!! I use them daily now over Cage nuts, they save the fingers and are way easier to install!

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  #3426833 20-Oct-2025 21:24
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danielparker:

 

K.I.T.T, Alpha Circuit & Geekzone?

 

 

Sorry, nope... I should mention its a home computer :) (Updating OP)

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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hsvhel
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  #3426846 20-Oct-2025 21:37
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The ZX? no need for the studs, just interestred in maybe a hint lol




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Handle9
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  #3426851 20-Oct-2025 22:02
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acsylaa:

 

Rack Studs are good!!! I use them daily now over Cage nuts, they save the fingers and are way easier to install!

 

 

They are totally the shiz. Cage nuts are so much worse.

ANglEAUT
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  #3426854 20-Oct-2025 22:09
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  1. Pine Cone PC-8001a
  2. Music
  3. Geekzone (YMMV)

 

What was the Computer in Electric Dreams (1984)?

 




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  #3426873 20-Oct-2025 23:34
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  1. Sinclair ZX Spectrum
  2. Z80
  3. Geekzone.

 

 

 

We had a Vic20 and later a Commodore64.

 

 

 

Fond memories of entering pages of code into it with my father to make some pretty rudimentary games but fun all the same.

michaelmurfy
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  #3426874 21-Oct-2025 00:10
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I don't need them myself but thought I'd just add you can grab these exclusive orange rackstuds from here: https://www.quic.nz/product/quic-rackstuds-100-pack/ 😉




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JemS
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  #3426876 21-Oct-2025 06:17
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Commodore 64?

 

TEMPEST?

 

Geekzone 😎




 

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  #3426899 21-Oct-2025 09:01
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ZX Spectrum,  RTTY (Radio Teletype), Geekzone. 

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  #3427013 21-Oct-2025 14:23
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Some interesting guesses coming in, but not the one I'm after....

 

 

 

Additional clue : The computer's popularity was primarily in the late 80's to very early 90's.

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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  #3427014 21-Oct-2025 14:27
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Amiga, RTTY, Geekzone?

mentalinc
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  #3427015 21-Oct-2025 14:27
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 Commodore 64, SID - sound Interface Device using BASIC , Geekzone




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  #3427016 21-Oct-2025 14:33
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  • Computer: Commodore 64 
  • Language/Code: Morse code 
  • Best NZ geek site: Geekzone

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  #3427109 22-Oct-2025 06:48
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Between 2 of the last 3 answers, you've got it ...... ;)

 

So close...

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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