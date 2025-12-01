NZ Herald takes a 25 minute look inside Ikea Sylvia Park - opening 4th December
You can see the impact on NZ retail and industry will be massive. The installed kitchen set price is pretty amazing if that happens to be exactly all you need to replace.
Having just spent $600 on EZStorage system I'm kind of happy to see Ikea are not offering anything super competitive in that type of space. At the moment I can't think of anything I need except a couple of $1.50 veggie dogs and some kitchen knives. It can wait until January or February for a look, on a weekday.