English speakers get to decide how they'll pronounce - and even spell - foreign words...

Think of all the capital cities in Europe - and even the country names.

We don't commonly call it Deutschland !

So it's not a stretch to pronounce IKEA differently in English (to how it's done in Swedish or German or whatever).

When I came to NZ, we were still in the very pommy habit of adding an 's' to the end of any commercial name.

So it was always 'Fords' when speaking of the Ford car company - not 'Ford' as I had grown up with in Canada.

(eg: people would say they 'worked at Fords'.)

It amuses me that we now assign merit to pronouncing Maori geographic names in Maori, instead of using the dreaded colonial english pronunciation. Doesn't apply to Milano, Roma, Paris, Cardiff - or about 10,000 other names that are pronounced one way in their local language and another way in English. The English pronunciation of those is still the preferred style.

I guess searching for consistency in language use is a fools game ;-)