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ForumsOff topicIkea desires fulfilled

gzt

gzt

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#323424 1-Dec-2025 20:49
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NZ Herald takes a 25 minute look inside Ikea Sylvia Park - opening 4th December



You can see the impact on NZ retail and industry will be massive. The installed kitchen set price is pretty amazing if that happens to be exactly all you need to replace.

Having just spent $600 on EZStorage system I'm kind of happy to see Ikea are not offering anything super competitive in that type of space. At the moment I can't think of anything I need except a couple of $1.50 veggie dogs and some kitchen knives. It can wait until January or February for a look, on a weekday.

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Handle9
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  #3439140 1-Dec-2025 21:11
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Ikea kitchens are excellent. I've had one for the last 4 years and would install another tomorrow. The best thing (other than the warranty) is you can just go and get some more draw units etc and install them down the line. We did that with our pantry.



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  #3439155 1-Dec-2025 22:48
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Having just spent $600 on EZStorage system

Correcting myself meant flexistorage https://flexistorage.co.nz/ (Bunnings) with slightly annoying 610 centers aka USA 24 inches if you want the accessories. The Ikea stuff will be all 600 I believe another advantage as per your kitchen.

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  #3439159 2-Dec-2025 00:45
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🙂 Imagine, we have 3 ikea in 1 city (and the online store anyway). 😉




     

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  #3439161 2-Dec-2025 01:31
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Tinkerisk:

 

🙂 Imagine, we have 3 ikea in 1 city (and the online store anyway). 😉

 

 

And a country with 83 million people on the same continent as where Ikea started. 

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  #3439215 2-Dec-2025 06:39
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Handle9:

 

Tinkerisk:

 

🙂 Imagine, we have 3 ikea in 1 city (and the online store anyway). 😉

 

 

And a country with 83 million people on the same continent as where Ikea started. 

 

 

That's not right. When Ikea opened its first store in Germany on 17 October 1974 (more than 50 years ago), the country was still divided in two by the Allies, and there were ‘only’ 62 million of us at the time. Nevertheless, Ikea here is a horror experience at the weekend in terms of the crowds.




     

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  #3439217 2-Dec-2025 07:21
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Tinkerisk:

 

That's not right. When Ikea opened its first store in Germany on 17 October 1974 (more than 50 years ago), the country was still divided in two by the Allies, and there were ‘only’ 62 million of us at the time. Nevertheless, Ikea here is a horror experience at the weekend in terms of the crowds.

 

 

Wait until you hear how Kiwis are pronouncing the name "Ikea" and you'll have a conniption. 




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  #3439219 2-Dec-2025 07:37
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Everyone I know pronounces it like an alpine parrot made by Apple. Is that not right?

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  #3439221 2-Dec-2025 07:48
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Tinkerisk:

 

 Ikea here is a horror experience at the weekend in terms of the crowds.

 

 

It's great that it's here finally, but, it's the 8th level of Hell 🤣.  The first visit is fun while you're wandering the first half of the store. but then it's all about escape.  I like Ikea stuff, don't get me wrong, and I'll probably buy a bunch of it online soon. 

 

I remember rocking up to the checkout with a list a mile long when we moved to Melbourne in 2009.  The cashier said it was the biggest purchase she'd processed, but she might have been new.  It was around $10k but we decked out an entire apartment in one trip and it was all delivered 2 days later.  Then I discovered assembling everything is the mezzanine of the 8th level of Hell, and heat rises 😂. Invest in a decent drill and electric screwdriver.  Or, say farewell to your forearms! 

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#3439225 2-Dec-2025 08:01
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Behodar:

 

Everyone I know pronounces it like an alpine parrot made by Apple. Is that not right?

 

 

 

 

That took me longer to figure out than I would like to admit. 




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  #3439227 2-Dec-2025 08:05
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Behodar:

 

Everyone I know pronounces it like an alpine parrot made by Apple. Is that not right?

 

 

Not how it's done in DACH countries at least... there it is "e-" (as in email) "kay-" (as in okay) "a" (the indefinite article). 

 

I assume that however the Swedes do it is canonical though. 




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  #3439289 2-Dec-2025 08:48
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English speakers get to decide how they'll pronounce - and even spell - foreign words...

 

Think of all the capital cities in Europe - and even the country names.
We don't commonly call it Deutschland !

 

So it's not a stretch to pronounce IKEA differently in English (to how it's done in Swedish or German or whatever).

 

When I came to NZ, we were still in the very pommy habit of adding an 's' to the end of any commercial name.
So it was always 'Fords' when speaking of the Ford car company - not 'Ford' as I had grown up with in Canada.
(eg: people would say they 'worked at Fords'.)

 

It amuses me that we now assign merit to pronouncing Maori geographic names in Maori, instead of using the dreaded colonial english pronunciation. Doesn't apply to Milano, Roma, Paris, Cardiff - or about 10,000 other names that are pronounced one way in their local language and another way in English. The English pronunciation of those is still the preferred style.

 

I guess searching for consistency in language use is a fools game ;-)

 
 
 
 

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  #3439340 2-Dec-2025 09:12
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Looking forward to the website opening up, then crashing. 
I have no desire to visit Ikea in the first six months...unless they are able to provide shuttle buses to their premises from the North Shore in off-peak hours where the store is largely closed to everyone else? 

 

 




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  #3439510 2-Dec-2025 13:32
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We visited an Ikea store in the UK a couple of months ago and photographed all the things we'd be interested in getting in the short term so we can avoid the physical store. I'll be really interested to see how close our prices are to the AUD prices when they launch.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

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  #3439513 2-Dec-2025 13:50
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openmedia:

 

We visited an Ikea store in the UK a couple of months ago and photographed all the things we'd be interested in getting in the short term so we can avoid the physical store. I'll be really interested to see how close our prices are to the AUD prices when they launch.

 

 

 

 

I have a feeling it will be either 1:1 or extremely close...




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  #3439514 2-Dec-2025 13:55
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Im going on thursday so will probably be putting some stuff on one or another of the socials that are of interest.




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