Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicThe Warehouse, an Everis Laptop & the CGA.
1024kb

1217 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 521

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#323509 10-Dec-2025 09:57
Send private message

I recently had a call from a local private client, lovely people but not exactly tech-savvy - when she txt messages me, she doesn't know how to insert spaces between words, so I get a long string of letters to decode. There's your point of reference anyway.

"I can't shut the lid on my laptop, it just won't go down properly." she said (voice call, not txt). The laptop is an Everis - low end, cheap product with 4GB RAM, some feeble Intel CPU & a 64GB M.2 SATA drive. Branded & sold by the Warehouse, this laptop had only used for sending & receiving emails from her son in Melbourne. It sits on a desk in a corner of the lounge & hasn't ever moved since purchase. So I'm thinking "Hmmm" & went to visit to see what the problem was:



Oh, fork! The laptop battery had expanded so much it had literally ripped the chassis apart. I'm sure others here have seen bigger but I haven't - the sight of this just screamed "danger" at me. (The closest I've seen to this was rediscovering my old iPhone 3GS that the battery had expanded to the point of heavily cracking the rear cover.) Her laptop, being fixed in position, was always connected to the 12v power supply - the batteries were full of energy.

I quickly explained the danger & the possible outcome with some YouTube explosions for assistance. We put it in a chilly bin, taped the lid shut & put it outside, away from any structure.

She fetched her original (faded) receipt - May 2022 - 3 & a half years back. Well outside any Everis / Warehouse warranty period. The Consumer Guarantees Act though, tells us that products like laptops should have a serviceable life of 5 years. Admittedly, this machine did still operate but I was not going to bring that into my submissions.

The nearest Warehouse is 25km away, so I contacted them by email with the photo above (& others). The Warehouse were solid to deal with - they accepted their responsibility pretty much straight away. There was some delay in getting upline approval for dangerous goods pickup / disposal but 3 weeks after being informed, The Warehouse paid a full refund ($399) to my client's bank account.

It wasn't the most profitable work of all time for me - they replaced the Everis with a pre-owned HP ProBook that I had - but it was a satisfying experience resolving a situation that I hadn't come across before.

TL;DR - If a product breaks down of its own accord, check the CGA guidelines. You might just get a positive resolution. Oh, & make sure you keep your receipts!





Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Create new topic
Dynamic
4087 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1920

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3442235 10-Dec-2025 10:23
Send private message

Wow... that's awesome support from The Warehouse team.

 

I'd have thought that 3 years from a $400 laptop would have been an 'acceptable lifespan' range and they might have said no.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



SpartanVXL
1617 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 755


  #3442243 10-Dec-2025 11:09
Send private message

I don’t want to sound pessimistic but with how batteries are classified as consumables I’m surprised you got it covered.

Behodar
11425 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6524

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3442245 10-Dec-2025 11:14
Send private message

I clicked into this thread expecting a rant about the retailer ignoring CGA responsibilities, so this was a pleasant surprise :)



Jase2985
13842 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6315

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3442254 10-Dec-2025 11:47
Send private message

SpartanVXL:

 

I don’t want to sound pessimistic but with how batteries are classified as consumables I’m surprised you got it covered.

 

 

to be fair the failure wasn't the battery charge, it was the physical battery that was the issue. So to me doesn't really count as consumable. A battery should never do that.

muppet
2710 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1829

Trusted

  #3442257 10-Dec-2025 12:01
Send private message

Totally not the ending to the story I expected. Well done Warehouse and it's good you posted this - all we ever see are complaints and I think it's good to see when people do right.

gzt

gzt
19726 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8825

Lifetime subscriber

  #3442258 10-Dec-2025 12:07
Send private message

Warehouse is excellent for correct resolution.

Before the conclusion I was going to ask if a 3rd party charger was used.

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
wellygary
9213 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5828


  #3442304 10-Dec-2025 12:13
Send private message

gzt: Warehouse is excellent for correct resolution.

Before the conclusion I was going to ask if a 3rd party charger was used.

 

 

 

Would have likely had no  impact,

 

Using a 100W charger on a device that needs 65W doesn't put 100W into the device, the device still only draws 65W. 

 

Charging is  like sucking on a straw rather than turning on a tap 

gzt

gzt
19726 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8825

Lifetime subscriber

  #3442345 10-Dec-2025 13:46
Send private message

Yes, in the ideal world. In the real world many manufacturers make assumptions based on the supplied and specified charging device. It's not a good thing but it is what it is.

sidefx
3829 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1331

Trusted

  #3442358 10-Dec-2025 14:44
Send private message

Holy exploding batteries Robin, I would've felt nervous just being the same room as that battery! 

 

 

 

Good on the warehouse though. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

cddt
2194 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2169


  #3442360 10-Dec-2025 14:49
Send private message

I've heard that described as a "spicy pillow". 




My referral links: BigPipeMercury

Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 