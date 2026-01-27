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tweake

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#323863 27-Jan-2026 17:25
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Mangawhai Hills development in beach town north of Auckland boasts unique solar power microgrid

 

"

 

Mangawhai Hills is setting up a community microgrid and private power company, including installing cables throughout the subdivision so the solar panels and batteries on each house will connect together, he said.

 

This integration means excess power can be sold back to the national grid when the price is high, while still having the national grid available as a backup when Mangawhai Hills has high occupancy, McKee said."

 

 

 

i would love to see the tech setup on it. it should be a good way to get around some of the limitations of the distributed solar. i wonder if it could be retrofitted eg put all the homes on the street onto their own private grid and only have one connection to the main grid, instead of each single house trying to feed solar back to the main grid. 

 

 

 

 

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Dynamic
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  #3456469 27-Jan-2026 20:01
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Now that is a cool concept.  Hope it works beautifully.

 

For those not familiar with the area, it's around 110km or 90 minutes north of Auckland and the land prices are fairly high.

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mangawhai 




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boosacnoodle
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  #3456520 27-Jan-2026 21:30
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Not a fan of "embedded networks" as they are known in the industry. By their very nature, they can limit the retailers that you can access which can lead to paying higher prices that you might otherwise.

tweake

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  #3456521 27-Jan-2026 21:47
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boosacnoodle:

 

Not a fan of "embedded networks" as they are known in the industry. By their very nature, they can limit the retailers that you can access which can lead to paying higher prices that you might otherwise.

 

 

good point. i wasn't aware of those setups.

 

so this could just be normal solar setups but with a meter on the subdivision main line. so you buy/sell to the private company and they buy/sell to the grid. ie a paper pushing exercise. but as its normal solar you also get some of the downsides like voltage limits and exports.

 

 



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  #3456559 28-Jan-2026 08:03
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boosacnoodle:

 

Not a fan of "embedded networks" as they are known in the industry. By their very nature, they can limit the retailers that you can access which can lead to paying higher prices that you might otherwise.

 

 

That is a reasonable point.  An example of this locally that I have read about in the past is some Auckland apartments have internet connectivity provided by one small-ish company and that company's connections are considered overpriced by the apartment tenants.  Getting their own UFB connection was not an option so many tenants went to 4G connections instead.

 

With 2 minutes searching I can't find one of the articles that I read relating to this in the last 5 years.




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