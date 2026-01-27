Mangawhai Hills development in beach town north of Auckland boasts unique solar power microgrid

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Mangawhai Hills is setting up a community microgrid and private power company, including installing cables throughout the subdivision so the solar panels and batteries on each house will connect together, he said.

This integration means excess power can be sold back to the national grid when the price is high, while still having the national grid available as a backup when Mangawhai Hills has high occupancy, McKee said."

i would love to see the tech setup on it. it should be a good way to get around some of the limitations of the distributed solar. i wonder if it could be retrofitted eg put all the homes on the street onto their own private grid and only have one connection to the main grid, instead of each single house trying to feed solar back to the main grid.