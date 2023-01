NickMack: RPKI is one of a number of different controls available to ISPs to protect BGP against attacks. 2degrees doesn’t currently implement RPKI, but is continuously assessing how we best protect the network and our customers. Nick.

Thanks Nick, always appreciate the work you guys do behind the scenes at 2degrees to keep the internet juice flowing thick and fast. Its always nice when a company like Cloudflare comes out of the woodwork to champion some esoteric issue, but for us non-network folk, its hard to know whether its as simple as they make it sound without going down the rabbit-hole.

Although as I say that, I'm realizing I should know better, because I can count the number of IT projects I have participated in where it is as simple as it sounds on one tentacle.