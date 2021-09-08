Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAre we missing a Grey Dollar offering
openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#289478 8-Sep-2021 13:16
Send private message

This talk about the new Chorus changes has reminded me of a regular request from some older relatives for a cheaper and more appropriate bundle offering.

 

Internet connection doesn't have to be fast as majority of the use would be facebook or messaging with the odd video call.

 

Land line or mobile - mostly for emergency use but unlimited TXT on mobile would be a plus

 

Ideally in the sub $30/month price mark - although one relative asked what their options are for a sub $100/year offering given their limited budget on a pension.

 

Another relative can't understand why can't simply stream NZ FTA channels at no cost given they already receive them on a TV aerial, so full access to NZ FTA broadcasts would be another bonus.

 

Thoughts?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.

pab

pab
88 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2774468 8-Sep-2021 13:27
Send private message

Skinny jump perhaps?

https://www.skinny.co.nz/jump/home/

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2775279 9-Sep-2021 13:21
Send private message

pab: Skinny jump perhaps?

https://www.skinny.co.nz/jump/home/

 

That looks like a step in the right direction. What I'm usually being asked for is more of a full package - simple single point billing.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Dynamic
3360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2775589 9-Sep-2021 17:28
Send private message

I've not come across Skinny Jump before.  What a fantastic offer for those households where standard broadband is not within reach.  Nice one, Spark / Skinny.  👍

 

Agreed that something similar where you can plug an analog phone in to get a landline for the elderly or those on low incomes would be something great to see.  Free calls only (local, 0800, etc) would be fine.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



Handle9
7574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2775593 9-Sep-2021 17:48
Send private message

openmedia:

 

Another relative can't understand why can't simply stream NZ FTA channels at no cost given they already receive them on a TV aerial, so full access to NZ FTA broadcasts would be another bonus.

 

 

They have also free access to water from the sky. If they want to provide their own water infrastructure they can access it. If they want to use the local water system that costs money.

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2775874 10-Sep-2021 10:07
Send private message

Handle9:

 

openmedia:

 

Another relative can't understand why can't simply stream NZ FTA channels at no cost given they already receive them on a TV aerial, so full access to NZ FTA broadcasts would be another bonus.

 

 

They have also free access to water from the sky. If they want to provide their own water infrastructure they can access it. If they want to use the local water system that costs money.

 

 

Belize me - you don't want to get them started on why they have to pay for water.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

antonknee
1082 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2775918 10-Sep-2021 11:37
Send private message

Skinny Jump is probably the one here really... that is a charitable effort however designed specifically to bridge the digital divide, and doesn't offer phone service.

 

On a commercial basis I doubt anything would get below that $40/mo price point Vodafone has for their "gold" offering, as I would say that barely covers costs. Includes national calling though.

 

Mobile wise I remember Spark used to have "gold" plans for 65+ but they were awful value from memory.

 

It's a tricky thing right, because the digital divide is rough already for older people, and for many (not all) money is tight. But equally there are costs to provide services - maybe more charitable offerings, maybe government subsidy? Hard to say what the right approach and balance is.

rugrat
2719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2775943 10-Sep-2021 12:40
Send private message

antonknee:

 

Mobile wise I remember Spark used to have "gold" plans for 65+ but they were awful value from memory.

 

 

Depends on use case. My mum is getting great value out of $15 one. She doesn’t have a phone that uses data, and nearly all her calls are to landlines. 

She is in a rest home that provides internet, 50 up and 50 down, so the Spark mobile plan is gold for her.

 

 

 

 

 

 



sen8or
1285 posts

Uber Geek


  #2776011 10-Sep-2021 12:58
Send private message

Recently put my inlaws on the Vodafone $40 plan, was very easy, cheaper than what they were paying to Spark for a copper landline and utilised their existing hardware (plug in desk style phone powered by the phoneline). No good for streaming, youtube etc (except on limited basis), but plenty of data to use and still free calling to landlines and their phone rings as normal which was important to them.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 