openmedia:

This talk about the new Chorus changes has reminded me of a regular request from some older relatives for a cheaper and more appropriate bundle offering.

Internet connection doesn't have to be fast as majority of the use would be facebook or messaging with the odd video call.

Land line or mobile - mostly for emergency use but unlimited TXT on mobile would be a plus

Ideally in the sub $30/month price mark - although one relative asked what their options are for a sub $100/year offering given their limited budget on a pension.

Another relative can't understand why can't simply stream NZ FTA channels at no cost given they already receive them on a TV aerial, so full access to NZ FTA broadcasts would be another bonus.

Thoughts?