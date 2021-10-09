Hi, I have recently upgraded my DSL connection to UFB and now have trouble accessing the internet from my wired network. My expectation was the ONT and new router (NF18MESH) combination would be drop-in replacements for the DSL modem, but this hasn't been the case.
My wired network is a separate subnet connected to the router via a Linux gateway. The router subnet is 192.168.1.0/24 and the wired 10.10.10.0/24. The Linux gateway has a NIC on each network (192.168.1.10 and 10.10.10.10). Wireless devices connected to the router can access the internet, as can wired devices when I connect them directly to the router. The Linux gateway can access the internet itself, but other machines connected via the Linux gateway cannot.
With the DSL connection I only had to configure a static route on the modem to route 10.10.10.0/24 to the Linux gateway via 192.168.1.10. The same static route has been applied on the fibre router.
My ISP is Slingshot and fibre provider is Enable.
I'm unsure where to go looking. Is there something fundamentally different with a UFB setup? Any pointers appreciated.
Thanks,
Dave