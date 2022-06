I'm with MyRepublic (have been for several years) and am considering moving off VDSL to 300/100 Fibre now that is available.

I'm curious which ISP's currently offer public IP's (preferrable static).

I want to avoid any providers that only offer CG-NAT (like Skinny) so I can continue to host a club website at home.

Is anyone aware of a comparison site that includes a filter for this? Glimp and www.broadbandcompare.co.nz don't, so not much use for any geek! :-)

Alternaltively, does anyone have any recommendations for current ISP offerings?

Cheers,

Mark