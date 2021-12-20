thistheairport

Voyager are normally good to deal with. https://voyager.nz/
We can do this right now, would be connected within an hour or two.
For those following along at home, the connection went live at 1pm :)
danielfaulknor:
My tagged company on Geekzone (and also my company) - https://prodigi.nz
I know the website doesn't mention ISP services, it's a new area, updated site coming early next year :)
danielfaulknor:
I'm using Prodigi for my web/email hosting, top notch so far :D
Really appreciate all the kind words from everyone. Made my day!
danielfaulknor:
Interesting.
What are the chances of doing the same magic trick on the 29th or 30th of December (or even today if that's remotely possible)?
danielfaulknor: Won't know until I place the order but I see no reason why it couldn't happen today.
PM sent.
Most small regional ISPs can do this with Chorus if the ONT is installed and been previously connected.
raytaylor:
I'm sure they can, just not sure they're always able to do so (based on past experience).