Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandGetting an urgent Fibre connection activated
thistheairport

2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#293006 20-Dec-2021 10:55
Send private message

I urgently (i.e. today) need a Fibre connection setup at a residential property in Auckland. I have the ONT, all the necessary hardware and at least an average level of technical competence: I just need an ISP willing/able to go above the normal call of duty. Does anyone have any experience with getting an ISP to prioritise your activation? Any suggestions are welcomed; I’ll venture with any provider on any plan.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
RunningMan
7031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2835900 20-Dec-2021 11:09
Send private message

Voyager are normally good to deal with. https://voyager.nz/

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2835904 20-Dec-2021 11:13
Send private message

We can do this right now, would be connected within an hour or two.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2836011 20-Dec-2021 14:56
Send private message

For those following along at home, the connection went live at 1pm :)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



Mehrts
497 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2836024 20-Dec-2021 15:16
Send private message

Daaang, that's some speedy service!

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2836041 20-Dec-2021 15:52
Send private message

danielfaulknor:

We can do this right now, would be connected within an hour or two.



Who is 'We' in this instance?

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2836042 20-Dec-2021 15:56
Send private message

My tagged company on Geekzone (and also my company) - https://prodigi.nz

 

I know the website doesn't mention ISP services, it's a new area, updated site coming early next year :)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

dt

dt
1079 posts

Uber Geek


  #2836082 20-Dec-2021 17:51
Send private message

I’ve used prodigi’s services for over a year now an can vouch that Dan and his team are great. Doesn’t surprise me how quick this was turned around. Every interaction I’ve had with them has been actioned in less than 30 mins - everything has a personal touch feel to it. Cheers Dan :)



thistheairport

2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2836155 20-Dec-2021 23:42
Send private message

danielfaulknor:

For those following along at home, the connection went live at 1pm :)



It’s true—Dan + Prodigi are superheroes! Thanks, all! 🤩 ✨

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836157 20-Dec-2021 23:44
Send private message

I'm using Prodigi for my web/email hosting, top notch so far :D 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2836469 21-Dec-2021 17:49
Send private message

Really appreciate all the kind words from everyone. Made my day!




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

zaptor
730 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837751 24-Dec-2021 12:06
Send private message

danielfaulknor:

 

For those following along at home, the connection went live at 1pm :)

 

 

Interesting.

 

What are the chances of doing the same magic trick on the 29th or 30th of December (or even today if that's remotely possible)?

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2837756 24-Dec-2021 12:15
Send private message

Won't know until I place the order but I see no reason why it couldn't happen today.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

zaptor
730 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837774 24-Dec-2021 12:46
Send private message

danielfaulknor: Won't know until I place the order but I see no reason why it couldn't happen today.

 

PM sent.

raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2837821 24-Dec-2021 14:08
Send private message

Most small regional ISPs can do this with Chorus if the ONT is installed and been previously connected. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

zaptor
730 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2837826 24-Dec-2021 14:17
Send private message

raytaylor:

 

Most small regional ISPs can do this with Chorus if the ONT is installed and been previously connected. 

 

 

I'm sure they can, just not sure they're always able to do so (based on past experience).

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 