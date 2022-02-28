Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ Broadband / Southern Cross Planned Work (Increased AU Latency)
nztim

#294013 28-Feb-2022 10:36
Guess this will affect other Vocus RSPs too

 

Edit: michaelmurfy: Moved to NZ Broadband as affecting most NZ providers. Reason: Appears to be a planned change with the Southern Cross cable. People will notice additional latency to Australia.

Jiriteach
  #2876132 28-Feb-2022 10:38
Yup - Limited connectivity on international sites. Some are working - many not.
On Orcon.

 

 

 

And ... It looks like its back!

dt

dt
  #2876133 28-Feb-2022 10:39
ah not just me then, I had a small blip on Orcon that lasted about a minute but seems OK now? 

nztim

  #2876135 28-Feb-2022 10:42
Was on an MS Teams Call that's how I noticed it



MaxineN
  #2876137 28-Feb-2022 10:43
It's not just Vocus!

 

 

 

Spark connection just took a massive nose dive.

 

 

 

 

 

 

International transit just got smacked hard.




dt

dt
  #2876139 28-Feb-2022 10:48
nztim:

 

Was on an MS Teams Call that's how I noticed it

 

 

Exactly what happened to me refreshed the page and everyone was greyed out

 

Did the age old tried and true method of refreshing the page 37 times and it came right.. 🤣

Jiriteach
  #2876142 28-Feb-2022 10:53
Looks like ~ 6 min outage on the Vocus network for international traffic.

 

evnafets
  #2876192 28-Feb-2022 12:13
(Conspiracy theory) The Russians are softening us up before invading! (/conspiracy theory)

 

 



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2876199 28-Feb-2022 12:19
Appears to be a planned Southern Cross change with "no customer impact" from what we've been told.

 

Not going to dive into too much details given I don't know what is sensitive information here but you'll notice increased latency and loss of speed on Vocus related connections currently.

 

Edit: Moved to New Zealand Broadband due to impact on other providers including Spark.




JeremyNzl
  #2876251 28-Feb-2022 13:09
Would hate to see a planned change with Customer impact then lol

iwantplaytv
  #2876419 28-Feb-2022 18:24
6 oclock at night and still getting over 100ms ping to Sydney, yikes.

Jiriteach
  #2876480 28-Feb-2022 18:53
Seems to be isolated and variable - latency to my instances on AWS recovered after connectivity was restored. Seeing expected latency.

wratterus
  #2876540 28-Feb-2022 19:19
This isn't ideal haha on Spark & 2D, getting around 180-200ms to anywhere in Sydney. 

MaxineN
  #2876543 28-Feb-2022 19:52
wratterus:

 

This isn't ideal haha on Spark & 2D, getting around 180-200ms to anywhere in Sydney. 

 

 

And about 5 minutes after this post was created.

 

 

 

 

All is well for me on Spark :)




dt

dt
  #2876546 28-Feb-2022 20:06
Vocus re routed their traffic pretty quickly

 

 

 

International Connectivity 28/02/2022

 

Vocus is currently experiencing reduced international capacity due to vendor planned work. Any traffic to international destinations may experience higher latency or packet loss. Traffic has been re-routed to alternate links. Expected completion time of the planned works is 6pm 28/02/2022.

evnafets
  #2877085 1-Mar-2022 16:46
Is that work still ongoing?  Do we still expect issues / problems talking to Australia from here?  

