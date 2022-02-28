Guess this will affect other Vocus RSPs too
Edit: michaelmurfy: Moved to NZ Broadband as affecting most NZ providers. Reason: Appears to be a planned change with the Southern Cross cable. People will notice additional latency to Australia.
Yup - Limited connectivity on international sites. Some are working - many not.
On Orcon.
And ... It looks like its back!
ah not just me then, I had a small blip on Orcon that lasted about a minute but seems OK now?
Was on an MS Teams Call that's how I noticed it
It's not just Vocus!
Spark connection just took a massive nose dive.
International transit just got smacked hard.
nztim:
Was on an MS Teams Call that's how I noticed it
Exactly what happened to me refreshed the page and everyone was greyed out
Did the age old tried and true method of refreshing the page 37 times and it came right.. 🤣
(Conspiracy theory) The Russians are softening us up before invading! (/conspiracy theory)
Appears to be a planned Southern Cross change with "no customer impact" from what we've been told.
Not going to dive into too much details given I don't know what is sensitive information here but you'll notice increased latency and loss of speed on Vocus related connections currently.
Edit: Moved to New Zealand Broadband due to impact on other providers including Spark.
Would hate to see a planned change with Customer impact then lol
6 oclock at night and still getting over 100ms ping to Sydney, yikes.
This isn't ideal haha on Spark & 2D, getting around 180-200ms to anywhere in Sydney.
wratterus:
This isn't ideal haha on Spark & 2D, getting around 180-200ms to anywhere in Sydney.
And about 5 minutes after this post was created.
All is well for me on Spark :)
Vocus re routed their traffic pretty quickly
International Connectivity 28/02/2022
Vocus is currently experiencing reduced international capacity due to vendor planned work. Any traffic to international destinations may experience higher latency or packet loss. Traffic has been re-routed to alternate links. Expected completion time of the planned works is 6pm 28/02/2022.
Is that work still ongoing? Do we still expect issues / problems talking to Australia from here?