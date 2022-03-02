Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Broadband(Multiple Providers) - Internet Outages - 2022-03-02
Behodar

8213 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#294054 2-Mar-2022 13:42
Send private message

Just lost connection in Whakatane (fibre). Anyone else having issues?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
cyril7
8697 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2877725 2-Mar-2022 13:43
Send private message

Sky down too, in Levin

Cyril

Behodar

8213 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877727 2-Mar-2022 13:43
Send private message

Friend in Tauranga down, on Stuff Fibre. Must be major!

Shoes2468
744 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877729 2-Mar-2022 13:44
Send private message

On Voyager here in chch, no issues here!



cyril7
8697 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2877730 2-Mar-2022 13:44
Send private message

VLADIMEEER!!!

richms
25061 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2877731 2-Mar-2022 13:45
Send private message

Im at work, on voyager and able to post this so not voyager specific. Auckland, Mt Eden, fiber.

 

 

 

Will look at home connection and see how that is.

 

 

 

Home is up, fiber in beach haven




Richard rich.ms

redherring
82 posts

Master Geek


  #2877732 2-Mar-2022 13:45
Send private message

Yep, Orcon fibre just went down in Tauranga. Brilliant timing for all of us working from home.

Deamo
123 posts

Master Geek


  #2877733 2-Mar-2022 13:46
Send private message

Voyager in Hamilton, still up



darthkram
52 posts

Master Geek


  #2877734 2-Mar-2022 13:48
Send private message

Orcon Christchurch - down here

wratterus
1457 posts

Uber Geek


  #2877735 2-Mar-2022 13:49
Send private message

Seem to have lost Spark & Orcon top of the South Island. Can't even load spark.co.nz for example. 

 

 

 

Fibre & fixed wireless seems to be not working, but maybe copper is. Very weird. 

JarrodM
949 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2877736 2-Mar-2022 13:49
Send private message

Slingshot down here in Napier while trying to WFH

dolsen
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877739 2-Mar-2022 13:52
Send private message

Stuff fibre in Wellington down. Always much faster to check here if local or widespread issue.

SATTV
1319 posts

Uber Geek


  #2877743 2-Mar-2022 13:53
Send private message

Slingshot down in Papamoa




I know enough to be dangerous

sJBs
60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2877745 2-Mar-2022 13:54
Send private message

Stuff fibre in Napier is also down

ronw
1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2877746 2-Mar-2022 13:57
Send private message

Orcon down in Browns Bay Auckland. Their help desk phone so not work




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Woofjeb
40 posts

Geek


  #2877747 2-Mar-2022 13:58
Send private message

Orcon Down in mataura south of gore

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 