Just lost connection in Whakatane (fibre). Anyone else having issues?
Friend in Tauranga down, on Stuff Fibre. Must be major!
Yep, Orcon fibre just went down in Tauranga. Brilliant timing for all of us working from home.
Seem to have lost Spark & Orcon top of the South Island. Can't even load spark.co.nz for example.
Fibre & fixed wireless seems to be not working, but maybe copper is. Very weird.
Slingshot down in Papamoa
