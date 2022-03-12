I had fibre installed into my property a few years ago with the agreement that it was to be underground. Fast forward to today. I was clearing the area of the old fence line, preparing the ground for a new fence. I discovered that the cable isn't really underground and the cable runs through a cinder block. It means the only way to remove the cinder block is to smash it, I also feel the cable should be buried although I don't want to damage the cable by messing around with it. Whose responsibility should this be?

I also noticed that they didn't fill in the area where the grey plastic pole thing is.