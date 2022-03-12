Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UFB Underground installation not really underground
Dulouz

#295210 12-Mar-2022 20:45
I had fibre installed into my property a few years ago with the agreement that it was to be underground. Fast forward to today. I was clearing the area of the old fence line, preparing the ground for a new fence. I discovered that the cable isn't really underground and the cable runs through a cinder block. It means the only way to remove the cinder block is to smash it, I also feel the cable should be buried although I don't want to damage the cable by messing around with it. Whose responsibility should this be?

 

I also noticed that they didn't fill in the area where the grey plastic pole thing is.

 

 

 

 




Amanon

Jase2985
  #2885471 12-Mar-2022 21:36
looks like a standard install. i take it you signed off and agreed to the install method?

 

unfortunately i doubt there is much you can do about it unless your willing to pay to have them come make it better

 

and to be fair thats better than most you see around here, at least it will be easy to bury and its microduct in conduit.

Dulouz

  #2885487 13-Mar-2022 08:06
Jase2985:

looks like a standard install.


Is your tongue in your cheek?




Amanon

Ge0rge
  #2885492 13-Mar-2022 08:36
Dulouz:
Jase2985:

looks like a standard install.


Is your tongue in your cheek?



Sadly, no. It looks better than many installs that get posted on GZ.



Dulouz

  #2885494 13-Mar-2022 08:39
OK - seems I should consider myself lucky, I’ll just fix it up myself by burying it as it should have been.




Amanon

Jase2985
  #2885499 13-Mar-2022 08:46
Dulouz:
Jase2985:

 

looks like a standard install.


Is your tongue in your cheek?

 

Nope

 

check out the ones stapled to fences, the ones barely below the surface in gardens or under lawns.

 

and underground install doesnt live up to its name in some cases.

 

I take it you were not there when they did it?

Dulouz

  #2885501 13-Mar-2022 08:56
I was around. For that part I trusted that we shared a common understanding of what underground meant.




Amanon

RunningMan
  #2885502 13-Mar-2022 08:57
UFB changed the definition of underground. It now means near the ground. /s



nztim
  #2885559 13-Mar-2022 13:52
I made sure I was there 100% of the time we have a good install

Then my neighbours install was slapped on the fence it’s hideous

quickymart
  #2885578 13-Mar-2022 15:01
Looks like a shallow bury, which is a common installation method for an underground install where conduit is not provided.

KiwiSurfer
  #2885603 13-Mar-2022 16:51
nztim: I made sure I was there 100% of the time we have a good install

 

Same here. I was impressed at how they did it but I've since wondered if I wasn't there...would they have done it differently?

Jase2985
  #2885650 13-Mar-2022 19:39
I put the conduit in myself (chorus green stuff) and ran all the internal stuff all the way to the cabinet in the garage so i knew it was going where it should.

nztim
  #2885706 13-Mar-2022 20:40
KiwiSurfer:

 

nztim: I made sure I was there 100% of the time we have a good install

 

Same here. I was impressed at how they did it but I've since wondered if I wasn't there...would they have done it differently?

 

 

I would have had Fibre tacked along the fence and then had my driveway cut up

