I recently had my fibre broadband fault repaired in Christchurch by Enable. It turned out to be a damaged fibre cable running under the house. The cable got repaired by the techs and 2 weeks later I got an invoice for $225 asking me to pay for the repairs. Techs suspected the fibre was damaged by rodents but they couldn't see any obvious signs. I disputed the charge with Enable but they insisted via the End user agreement section below that I have to pay. I feel this is bit unfair as it was not something I had control over. Has anyone else had the same experience?
You agree to pay for repairing or replacing any part of our network which is lost, stolen, or damaged by you or anyone you are responsible for or have control over. You also agree to use your reasonable endeavours to ensure that our rights to our network are not disrupted by anyone else.
