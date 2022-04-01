Having done fiber for enable (Cough Cough) the WHITE internal fiber that is run has two rods of fiberglass in each side of the fig 8 "cable" and the actual fiber is in the middle of the fig 8, so at this stage i would have to assume the rat has chewed the white and the rod, this would be very easy to the installer when they puled the existing fiber out, if they haven't have someone get the old fiber out CAREFULLY and inspect it themselves for chew points.

Secondly i have REPAIRED failed splices previously where the splice join in the protective splice was positioned in such a way it put pressure on the exact point of the splice and broke at exactly that point. (I see that as a bad install, bad ITP the internal white box used in old installs as it had 3 mount points one either end and one in the middle that put pressure on the join if placed badly by the installer.

The later edition of back plate fixed this issue and also was a much nicer install.

additionally had you had any under floor work or in ceiling work (Depends where your fiber is installed) when this happened?

as a side note haven't done fiber for 4 years now.

Hope some of this helps in some way.