ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandEnable Networks fibre repair charges
#295488 1-Apr-2022 12:26
Hi Everyone,

 

 

 

I recently had my fibre broadband fault repaired in Christchurch by Enable. It turned out to be a damaged fibre cable running under the house. The cable got repaired by the techs and 2 weeks later I got an invoice for $225 asking me to pay for the repairs. Techs suspected the fibre was damaged by rodents but they couldn't see any obvious signs. I disputed the charge with Enable but they insisted via the End user agreement section below that I have to pay. I feel this is bit unfair as it was not something I had control over. Has anyone else had the same experience? 

 

End User Terms | Enable

 

You agree to pay for repairing or replacing any part of our network which is lost, stolen, or damaged by you or anyone you are responsible for or have control over. You also agree to use your reasonable endeavours to ensure that our rights to our network are not disrupted by anyone else.

 

Thanks 

  #2895289 1-Apr-2022 12:29
Must of broke for a reason and yes the bill payer is liable

  #2895297 1-Apr-2022 12:49
Hi, as Linux says, I am pretty sure you are responsible. I should note that the fibre run from the ETP to the inhouse location (normally run as opti5e at least for chorus) I always put in 20mm conduit, never leave it exposed even in a roof space, as its very attractive to vermin, and if in future there is an issue with it, the conduit will make it easier to replace. This is especially so with new builds where the run is mostly likely inside the framing for a good part of the way.

 

Cyril

  #2895299 1-Apr-2022 12:52
if the rodents chewed a power cable and damaged it would you expect the network provider to fix them for free?



  #2895300 1-Apr-2022 12:57
Hi Jase, totally agree with you, although I do have some sympathy in the fact that Enable contractors would have installed the run, and they will be well aware of its vermon delectabiity, so purhaps should have put it in conduit to start with?..... just saying, Edit, by the way its not just Enable, I suspect all fibre providers install to a common/similar way.

 

Even though these are guvmt funded installs, purhaps home owners should be made aware of the potential issue and be given the option of paying to have conduit installed from the get go.

 

Cyril

  #2895303 1-Apr-2022 13:09
Unless rodents have achieved personhood, they don't appear to be covered by the "anyone you control or are responsible for" bit. If the fault is Enable contractors not putting the cable in a conduit, then they also don't appear to be anyone you control or are responsible for.

 

But, IANAL, in case that wasn't obvious.

  #2895308 1-Apr-2022 13:24
Yeah, "anyone" implies a human. You typically don't refer to rats as "anyone".

 

If there was a comma in there, on the other hand... [Edit: Actually, even with a comma it still implies people.]

  #2895313 1-Apr-2022 13:32
michaeln:

 

Unless rodents have achieved personhood, they don't appear to be covered by the "anyone you control or are responsible for" bit. If the fault is Enable contractors not putting the cable in a conduit, then they also don't appear to be anyone you control or are responsible for.

 

But, IANAL, in case that wasn't obvious.

 

 

 

 

Our house is an older home on piles. The fibre cable from the ETP does not run through a conduit. It's basically attached to the floor bearer until it reaches the location of the ONT (there is 1m tubing protecting the cable when coming up from under the floorboards). I asked the tech why there is no conduit. He said it's not needed as the fibre cable was protected by Kevlar protective outer sheath. Network elements up to the ONT is owned by Enable. I'm happy to pay for repairs if it was something which I have done. 



  #2895327 1-Apr-2022 14:13
While I'd normally expect cabling inside the dwelling to be the responsibility of the home owner, in this case if Enable are using that clause to determine who pays, I cannot see that rats chewing would be the home owner's problem. It hasn't been lost, stolen or damaged by you, or someone you have control over.

 

If rodent damage is to be deemed somebody's fault then surely it is the fault of the person who decided to put it there with whatever protection it was given.

  #2895465 1-Apr-2022 15:46
I was always on the understanding that up to the ONT the fibre company was responsible (unless someone was at fault at house), that was why wiring insurance waste of money with fibre.

 

And by going from some posts in this thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=249089#2223439 fibre should be covered by the fibre company.

 

 

  #2895810 2-Apr-2022 17:28
Having done fiber for enable (Cough Cough) the WHITE internal fiber that is run has two rods of fiberglass in each side of the fig 8 "cable" and the actual fiber is in the middle of the fig 8, so at this stage i would have to assume the rat has chewed the white and the rod, this would be very easy to the installer when they puled the existing fiber out, if they haven't have someone get the old fiber out CAREFULLY and inspect it themselves for chew points.

 

 

 

Secondly i have REPAIRED failed splices previously where the splice join in the protective splice was positioned in such a way it put pressure on the exact point of the splice and broke at exactly that point. (I see that as a bad install, bad ITP the internal white box used in old installs as it had 3 mount points one either end and one in the middle that put pressure on the join if placed badly by the installer.

 

 

 

The later edition of back plate fixed this issue and also was a much nicer install.

 

 

 

additionally had you had any under floor work or in ceiling work (Depends where your fiber is installed) when this happened?

 

 

 

as a side note haven't done fiber for 4 years now.

 

Hope some of this helps in some way.




  #2895813 2-Apr-2022 17:36
"He said it's not needed as the fiber cable was protected by Kevlar protective outer sheath"

 

sounds like it was a 20m blue patch lead, the Kevlar is only there to stop the fiber from warping/breaking when being pulled through conduit or similar,

 

its probably a BLUE patch fiber.

 

 

 

Sorry just re-read your original post hope that helps a bit.




