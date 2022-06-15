DarkShadow

$15 million of the Budget-allocated funding will go towards a new initiative called the Remote Users Scheme. This scheme will aim to provide broadband services to New Zealanders in some of the country’s most remote locations – those who right now have no coverage, or only have voice calling and text messaging services.
Work is underway to finalise the details of this new scheme, and it is my intention to launch the Remote Users Scheme later this year.
https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/new-connectivity-funding-more-rural-homes-and-businesses
Is this subsidy for satellite internet?