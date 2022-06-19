Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWorldnet now does IPv6?

neb

neb

6275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298465 19-Jun-2022 19:06
Send private message quote this post

Has anyone else on Worldnet noticed that IPv6 seems to be enabled as of a few days ago? My Atlas probe started reporting it about three days ago, and has been connecting via IPv6 to its control server instead of IPv4 since then.

 

 

Edited to add: Just looked at the logs and apparently it's been 11 days, not 3, although the alerts were only for the last 3 days.

Linux
8974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2931785 19-Jun-2022 19:16
Send private message quote this post

Is Geekzone showing you connected via IPv6?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73873 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2931801 19-Jun-2022 20:26
Send private message quote this post

The OP was from an IPv4 address.




neb

neb

6275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2931803 19-Jun-2022 20:31
Send private message quote this post

What difference would that make as to whether Worldnet has it enabled?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73873 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2931805 19-Jun-2022 20:35
Send private message quote this post

You see a different logo when visiting Geekzone over IPv6:

 

 

Also, check https://testip.geekzone.co.nz/ 




neb

neb

6275 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2931808 19-Jun-2022 20:38
Send private message quote this post

Sure, but I'm accessing GZ through a completely different set of equipment than the path the Atlas probe has, so the fact that the Atlas probe is getting an IPv6 connection to the Netherlands has no relation to whether I'm getting an IPv6 connection to GZ (or not).

Linux
8974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2931812 19-Jun-2022 20:42
Send private message quote this post

neb: What difference would that make as to whether Worldnet has it enabled?

 

@neb Geekzone makes it clear if you are on a IPv6 address

