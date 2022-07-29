chatterbox

Is it better to rent or purchase a router these days? I have a distant memory of being told it's cheaper in the long run to buy a router than renting, but also you could purchase a better quality than those supplied by ISPs. But I'm wondering if the tables have turned and now renting might be a better option.

At $5 per month for an ASUS RT AX3000 = $60 per year vs buying for $350 from PB tech it would take 6 years to equate to the purchase. But I read the advice is you should update your router every 3-4 years? Plus if I have any issues with it I can send it back to my ISP and should get a replacement.

Is this the current thinking? Or for my situation? Renting the router is better than purchase?