Just like to share the poor quality of the chorus contractors.
We have been battling with broadband disconnecting for some time now.
Do you think the attached pic could have something to do with the issue?
Umm, really wanted to say something witty but I just don't have words. I'm pretty confident no matter how sloppy the install may or may not be you're not supposed to be able to see the plastic around the actual fibre strands?
That doesn't look ideal.
