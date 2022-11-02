Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus site current connection information
#302157 2-Nov-2022 16:29
This has been the case for some time now, and I've been meaning to ask about it. 

 

Absolutely love that you can put an address into Chorus's site and see at a glance the connection info/options - like the below. 

 

 

Some time ago (seemingly for UFB areas) that info changed when Fibre is not connected, to the following:

 

 

Which is OK, but other than seeing the current connection type, you can no longer see the connection speed. Is there any way to see the current connection speed, or estimated speed for a copper connection that is in a UFB area? Even after Fibre is installed, the copper info is avaialble:

 

  #2991178 2-Nov-2022 16:42
 or estimated speed for a copper connection that is in a UFB area?

 

Probably because you wont be able to arrange a copper install if you have a UFB connection ???..... 

 

If I were Chorus, I would make it a one way process, and other than to correct a stuff up, its not possible to go back to copper after UFB...

  #2991180 2-Nov-2022 16:43
It's not about going back to copper, just about finding current connection info. 

  #2991181 2-Nov-2022 16:45
The access speed information is still contained in the JSON response from the API so you can use your browser developer tools to see it.

