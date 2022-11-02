This has been the case for some time now, and I've been meaning to ask about it.

Absolutely love that you can put an address into Chorus's site and see at a glance the connection info/options - like the below.

Some time ago (seemingly for UFB areas) that info changed when Fibre is not connected, to the following:

Which is OK, but other than seeing the current connection type, you can no longer see the connection speed. Is there any way to see the current connection speed, or estimated speed for a copper connection that is in a UFB area? Even after Fibre is installed, the copper info is avaialble: