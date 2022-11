Hi,

Are there any providers of Wireless (4G/5G) Broadband (residential) that *do not* use CGNAT or are there any lists on GZ? I did have a search but didn't find anything definitive.

I'm looking for a provider to connect a Synology NAS to the internet that syncs to another Synology and although I'm not sure if CGNAT will break the sync tool, I wanted to avoid it if possible.

Cheers