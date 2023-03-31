Hi

We live 20 mins or so out of Christchurch (not far from Lincoln and Rolleston in fact) and been on Spark Rural 4G for a few years. Works well for us mostly. Reasonably reliable and download speeds around 100mbs. But its capped at 350GB per month and paying $155 per month for that.

Have resisted Starlink up to now but there is now an offer with $199 install fee for Rural NZ. I cant see why I wouldn't take this and ditch Spark. I should get faster speed and, most importantly have it uncapped.

Have contacted Spark and they wont do anything for me - usual stuff around capacity on the tower etc. Which is interesting because during lockdown when caps were removed we were fine. And nothing has changed out here. in my view its just greedy and they could offer similar/same pricing as urban.

Are there any good reasons why I shouldn't move to Starlink? Most reports seem favourable.

thanks