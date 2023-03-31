Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#304052 31-Mar-2023 16:51
Hi

 

We live 20 mins or so out of Christchurch (not far from Lincoln and Rolleston in fact) and been on Spark Rural 4G for a few years. Works well for us mostly.  Reasonably reliable and download speeds around 100mbs.  But its capped at 350GB per month and paying $155 per month for that. 

 

 

 

Have resisted Starlink up to now but there is now an offer with $199 install fee for Rural NZ.  I cant see why I wouldn't take this and ditch Spark.  I should get faster speed and, most importantly have it uncapped.

 

Have contacted Spark and they wont do anything  for me  - usual stuff around capacity on the tower etc.  Which is interesting because during lockdown when caps were removed we were fine.  And nothing has changed out here.  in my view its just greedy and  they could offer similar/same pricing as urban.

 

Are there any good reasons why I shouldn't move to Starlink?  Most reports seem favourable.

 

thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3057236 31-Mar-2023 17:56
What is Vodafone like in your area, there are a few Vodafone ( One ) resellers such as Netspeed that can halve that price.

 

https://netspeed.net.nz/mobile-broadband ( Used to be $99 unlimited ) Coastguard used to have the same deal but I cant see it on their website any more.

 

Hero have an unlimited option https://hero.co.nz/index.html#wirelessdsl and this can be used anyware in NZ I have been told.

 

I hope that helps.

 

 




  #3057254 31-Mar-2023 18:22
Thanks. Vodafone is not an option out here.  Very poor reception

