Hi, recently had an ONT 400 installed successfully after a 300 version died. ONT 400 works fine.. no issues with BB..

Trying to log into the ONT to investigate RGW router functionality & their built-in wifi coverage (evaluate before using theirs over own router & yes aware BB provider has to support this function), but the admin account is not enabled (not password incorrect, pwd is listed on the sticker) as per Chorus instructions https://www.chorus.co.nz/RGW-ONT-login-instructions

BB provider (probably correctly) states they have no access to ONT to enable, Chorus help (phoned) response was that they can't or won't enable, to contact BB provider.

Does anyone know how to enable the admin account (haven't tried a hard reset as wanted to capture all the default settings prior to a reset) or which department in Chorus to contact, to get enabled.

Cheers

Chris.