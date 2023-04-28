Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus ONT 400 - admin not enabled
#304363 28-Apr-2023 09:22
Hi, recently had an ONT 400 installed successfully after a 300 version died. ONT 400 works fine..  no issues with BB..

 

Trying to log into the ONT to investigate RGW router functionality & their built-in wifi coverage (evaluate before using theirs over own router & yes aware BB provider has to support this function), but the admin account is not enabled (not password incorrect, pwd is listed on the sticker) as per Chorus instructions https://www.chorus.co.nz/RGW-ONT-login-instructions

 

BB provider (probably correctly) states they have no access to ONT to enable,  Chorus help (phoned) response was that they can't or won't enable, to contact BB provider.

 

Does anyone know how to enable the admin account (haven't tried a hard reset as wanted to capture all the default settings prior to a reset) or which department in Chorus to contact, to get enabled.

 

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Chris.

  #3068698 28-Apr-2023 09:35
RGW functionality/config is hard disabled by Chorus until the service is modified by the provider to use the RGW service, the provider must be on-boarded with the product to use it but very few providers are and the product is expected to go end of life in the next 12 months.

 
 
 
 

  #3068702 28-Apr-2023 09:41
Ok thanks for the information, a shame neither Chorus nor my BB provider had that information..

 

I had hoped to use their Wifi, to bridge to my existing mesh router, thus not have to have a router (or very long lan cable) to allow me to reposition my main router to a better position (and reconfigure in AP mode).

 

 

 

Anyway,  thanks for the info..appreciated.

 

 

 

Chris

  #3068721 28-Apr-2023 10:05
@lucky015 Stop sell later on this year and withdrawal soon after: https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-update/consultation-outcome-and-formal-notice-rgw-ont-withdrawal

 

You're going to have to run an Ethernet cable. The ONT didn't support any form of mesh anyway and its WiFi was frankly pretty horrible.




