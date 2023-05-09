I'm with quic on their sprinter plan 900/400, attempting to download an Ubuntu Desktop 23.04 iso from a local mirror but can only achieve around 350KB/s.

Chorus speedtest (NOW, Auckland) appears normal at 865/520, before continuing troubleshooting could somebody please run a quick comparison download and let me know what your getting?

I was able to achieve around 20MB/s by hotspotting my phone to a laptop, so for a Lan connection 350KB/s seems somewhat underdone! This has been a problem for a few days now.

Last troubleshooting effort was to bypass my home network by trying another 1Gb capable router, power recycle the ONT, plug in a laptop as the sole device on a completely different subnet, using different cables, but still no improvement in download speeds.

The quic service info page doesn't seem to show anything out of the ordinary.

Thank you

p.s. A W11 iso from Microsoft.com, just now is running at 147KB/s, a reported 10 hour download.