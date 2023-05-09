Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
parsec

16 posts

Geek


#304502 9-May-2023 14:54
#304502 9-May-2023 14:54

I'm with quic on their sprinter plan 900/400, attempting to download an Ubuntu Desktop 23.04 iso from a local mirror but can only achieve around 350KB/s.

 

Chorus speedtest (NOW, Auckland)  appears normal at 865/520, before continuing troubleshooting could somebody please run a quick comparison download and let me know what your getting?

 

I was able to achieve around 20MB/s by hotspotting my phone to a laptop, so for a Lan connection 350KB/s seems somewhat underdone! This has been a problem for a few days now.

 

Last troubleshooting effort was to bypass my home network by trying another 1Gb capable router, power recycle the ONT, plug in a laptop as the sole device on a completely different subnet, using different cables, but still no improvement in download speeds.

 

The quic service info page doesn't seem to show anything out of the ordinary.

 

 

 

Thank you

 

p.s. A W11 iso from Microsoft.com, just now is running at 147KB/s, a reported 10 hour download.

 

 

darylblake
1123 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3074249 9-May-2023 15:02
Send private message quote this post

Use a closer mirror.


http://mirror.xnet.co.nz/pub/ubuntu-releases/23.04/

 


Almost certain you are probably trying to download it from the other side of the planet.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Silvrav
278 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3074250 9-May-2023 15:02
Send private message quote this post

What is your latency in the speedtest? doesnt help it shows 800 download but your latency is high, as servers will drop your connect and reconnect you over and over again.

 

But if it's not high, and you getting slow downloads from everywhere (local mirror might be the issue as well) but MS shouldn't, there seems to be a problem.

 

PS> what browser are you using? have you tried another one?

parsec

16 posts

Geek


  #3074251 9-May-2023 15:12
Send private message quote this post

Hi, thanks for the reply.

 

Latency 2ms, jitter 1ms

 

Tried Brave, Firefox and Explorer on windows and Brave/Firefox on Linux. All the same



parsec

16 posts

Geek


  #3074252 9-May-2023 15:17
Send private message quote this post

darylblake:

 

Use a closer mirror.


http://mirror.xnet.co.nz/pub/ubuntu-releases/23.04/

 


Almost certain you are probably trying to download it from the other side of the planet.

 

 

Thanks for the link, a small improvement, briefly above 500KB/s

 

My original mirror was also local ~ mirror.2degrees.nz

Silvrav
278 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3074254 9-May-2023 15:21
Send private message quote this post

parsec:

 

Hi, thanks for the reply.

 

Latency 2ms, jitter 1ms

 

Tried Brave, Firefox and Explorer on windows and Brave/Firefox on Linux. All the same

 

 

ya, that doesnt sound right - and to confirm just again, it does it for any and all downloads?

 

Do you have another PC to try downloading or try downloading a file via your phone to try and isolate that its not your PC/laptop?

parsec

16 posts

Geek


  #3074256 9-May-2023 15:29
Send private message quote this post

Yes all downloads are affected. 

 

Tried hotspotting from my phone, big improvement around 20MB/s

 

Main workstation on the home network is affected, linux laptop connected directly to alternative router and ONT as per oringinal post, also showed no improvement.

paulgr
46 posts

Geek


  #3074257 9-May-2023 15:29
Send private message quote this post

use the mirror at Canterbury university, it's probably a lot faster.

 

http://ucmirror.canterbury.ac.nz/linux/ubuntu/

 

paul



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11637 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074269 9-May-2023 15:34
Send private message quote this post

You do have a point. My downloads are ~2MB/s from both on a remote connection known to be good.

 

URI's tested: http://mirror.2degrees.nz/ubuntu-releases/22.10/ubuntu-22.10-desktop-amd64.iso (2.05MB/s)

 

http://mirror.xnet.co.nz/pub/ubuntu-releases/23.04/ubuntu-23.04-desktop-amd64.iso (1.35MB/s)

 

http://ucmirror.canterbury.ac.nz/linux/ubuntu-releases/lunar/ubuntu-23.04-desktop-amd64.iso (13.4MB/s)

 

I'm not a customer myself (only by proxy) but I do think that perhaps loaded mirrors may be a factor here. I am getting very similar on my 2degrees connection compared to the Quic connection however @quic may be best to confirm if something is up too.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

parsec

16 posts

Geek


  #3074270 9-May-2023 15:35
Send private message quote this post

Thanks Paul,

 

Tried that also, and again just now ~ 150KB/s

quic
98 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Subscriber

  #3074274 9-May-2023 15:37
Send private message quote this post

👀

 

Sounds a bit odd....

 

Thanks @parsec. I'll get some eyes on this.




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11637 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074275 9-May-2023 15:37
Send private message quote this post

Just edited my post above. Getting similar on 2degrees (however 68MB/sec on the 2degrees mirror - may be favoritism here though seeing I am with them) so loaded mirrors perhaps?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

parsec

16 posts

Geek


  #3074276 9-May-2023 15:41
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for all the replies everyone.

 

I've left the Canterbury University mirror running still chugging along at ~150KB/s 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11637 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3074278 9-May-2023 15:46
Send private message quote this post

Not sure how much it'll help but I note that most of these mirrors are also available on IPv6 and I see you're posting from IPv4. See if there is a difference for you enabling IPv6 on your router and testing via IPv6 too. The remote connection I was using was able to at-least achieve 2MB/sec but that is also IPv6 too.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

parsec

16 posts

Geek


  #3074280 9-May-2023 15:55
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Not sure how much it'll help but I note that most of these mirrors are also available on IPv6 and I see you're posting from IPv4. See if there is a difference for you enabling IPv6 on your router and testing via IPv6 too. The remote connection I was using was able to at-least achieve 2MB/sec but that is also IPv6 too.

 

 

Thanks Michael, i'll certainly try that.

 

Just want to try all the options first before raising a support ticket and the potential of a no fault found fee. (Pensioner here)

 

Paul

quic
98 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Subscriber

  #3074281 9-May-2023 15:58
Send private message quote this post

parsec:

 

Just want to try all the options first before raising a support ticket and the potential of a no fault found fee. (Pensioner here)

 

Paul

 

 

Hey Paul, I've fired you a message here just to get some more tests to try and narrow down where this bottleneck may be occurring if that's OK.

 

Rather than go the fault route initially, let's see if we can find any gremlins causing any trouble and we can work from there with you. 😊




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

