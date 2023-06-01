Hello, i got this wierd issue in the last few days when i try to do a google search

About this page



Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests, and not a robot. Why did this happen?



IP address: xxxx:xxxx:xxxx:xxxx:xxxx:xxxx::

Time: 2023-06-01T09:06:06Z

URL: https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=telecom+nz

When i do a search i get this error message from google, and i got to do recapcha thinggy with the pictures and stuff to access google search, dosen't do it elsewhere, and only if i use my hurricane electric ipv6 tunnel, if i turn off the ipv6 tunnel, or i go on my mobile on 4g over spark, all works fine

anybody has suggestions

my home setup is spark nz 300/100 fibre

pfsense router

hurricane electric tunnel configured using normal stuff from tunnelbroker, started a few days ago but can't seem to find the issue

ps. if need more details to find my issue, please contact me