Hello, i got this wierd issue in the last few days when i try to do a google search
About this page
Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests, and not a robot. Why did this happen?
IP address: xxxx:xxxx:xxxx:xxxx:xxxx:xxxx::
Time: 2023-06-01T09:06:06Z
URL: https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-d&q=telecom+nz
When i do a search i get this error message from google, and i got to do recapcha thinggy with the pictures and stuff to access google search, dosen't do it elsewhere, and only if i use my hurricane electric ipv6 tunnel, if i turn off the ipv6 tunnel, or i go on my mobile on 4g over spark, all works fine
anybody has suggestions
my home setup is spark nz 300/100 fibre
pfsense router
hurricane electric tunnel configured using normal stuff from tunnelbroker, started a few days ago but can't seem to find the issue
ps. if need more details to find my issue, please contact me