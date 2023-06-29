CrashAndBurn



I’ve been on Contact since September last year with zero issues.

1. I believe they use CG-NAT from other posts I’ve seen

2. No issues with using VPNs for me.

3. They sent me a TP-Link Deco x55 even though I said I didn’t need a modem. They use vlan tagging so whatever you use would need to be compatible with that.



All up it’s been great and cheap to boot…