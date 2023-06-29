CrashAndBurn

Tried to search but not many results am guessing due to contact and broadband being too generic a keyword. Am with Skinny right now but got the email about the price increase. Have the option to bundle broadband with my current power provider for a discounted rate saving me $10 a month.
Few questions:
- Are they CGNAT? Would this affect me.
- Anyone on contact broadband, how is your experience with VPN as both me and my wife wfh.
- What modem do they send? Worth just using my Smart Modem from Skinny?
Thanks in advance.