Hot after the Commerce Commission extension of Samknows contract to measure the New Zealand broadband performance.

Cisco execs see the acquisition as an opportunity to get a better handle on how remote and hybrid workers connect to the internet.

“In the last few years, hybrid work has dramatically expanded the role of broadband networks, and companies are increasingly dependent on these networks to connect customers and employees to applications and services”, former ThousandEyes CEO and Cisco SVP of Network Assurance Mohit Lad explained in a blog post Tuesday.

Cisco aims to harness SamKnows's “millions” of telemetry agents to extend ThousandEye’s watchful gaze to potential challenges that might crop up across the last mile of the network and disrupt worker productivity.