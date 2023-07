With most of the monthly charge for your UFB internet connection going to the lines company (Chorus, etc) there is only a modest margin for the internet retailer you are billed by. I think this modest margin limits innovation as the ISP needs to run fairly lean to stay competitive.

This is partly why mobile telcos are keen to sign up residential clients on wireless broadband that uses their cell networks. It gives them extra revenue on their existing network of cell towers, though the bandwidth/capacity of those towers needs to be managed carefully.

Power companies bundling internet plans typically have the sharpest prices on UFB connections but run the internet side of the equation as lean as possible to allow for this, I understand.