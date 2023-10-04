Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus install for a granny flat?
jayj

41 posts

Geek


#309280 4-Oct-2023 21:04
Send private message quote this post

I've already seen a few posts around if Chorus will install a new ONT into a granny flat and the short answer appears to be no unless there is a seperate address. 

 

I've got the interesting situation where I've just purchased a house that has a fully consented "minor dwelling". I emailed the council and they quickly issued me a new secondary address and told me to put another letterbox out if I want mail. The power and water meter remains the same though.  

 

Chorus has already installed Fibre to the main property, actually running the cable past the front door of the granny flat in 2019. 

 

On the Chorus website, I can see the new address appearing, and it even says fibre available, and asks me for contact details.

 

In this situation, do you think I could get a free install of a second ONT for the granny flat? Or would I need to go through the full infill process, which sounds expensive?

 

Basically, the two houses existed before Chorus showed up, Chorus only put one ONT because there was only one address at the time, and I've recently got the council to give me a second address.

Create new topic
quickymart
10888 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3142868 4-Oct-2023 21:20
Send private message quote this post

I'd suggest placing an order with an RSP to start off the process. Chorus will check it and see if it's been subdivided per the council, or if it would be a second line, or if it would be an infill situation.

 

If there's any charges involved, your RSP will let you know the price and you can decide how to proceed from there.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
wellygary
7305 posts

Uber Geek


  #3142876 4-Oct-2023 22:19
Send private message quote this post

Or you could go direct through Chorus and then get your ISP later..

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/request-install

 

 

quickymart
10888 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3142883 4-Oct-2023 23:02
Send private message quote this post

That won't work if there's a charge involved though, will it? The OP sounds unsure if this is the case or not.



Bung
5353 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3142888 5-Oct-2023 00:15
Send private message quote this post

This post by Wheelbarrow01 from last year seems to cover the options

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=299120&page_no=1#2954072

Wheelbarrow01
1425 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3142889 5-Oct-2023 00:28
Send private message quote this post

If you flick me the address of the property (main dwelling) then I can check our network records tomorrow to determine what the situation is. If our network records show two demand points were built and catered for, then you can order the connection for the granny flat and there will be no install charge.

 

However if our records only show a single demand point (which is the most likely scenario given what you have said), then the Infill fee will apply for us to build additional network capacity at the boundary to connect the granny flat.

 

The minor dwelling address appearing on the Chorus website is inconclusive. Our address data comes from Core Logic and is regularly updated when councils advise CL of new 'in use' addresses.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 