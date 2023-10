Hi all, I want to replace a One NZ fibre router with a spark router and all the VLAN settings are correct, the only thing that is not is the username and password.

By default Sparks username and password is user@spark.co.nz and password can be anything as long as something is entered.

With the One NZ router DN8245X6-10 the username shows as vfnz_pro but what is the password?

I could ring One NZ for support but I always hit a brick wall with them and 101 questions!!

Thanks