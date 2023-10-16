Is anyone else seeing high latency with Kordia?
Seems to be affecting us a bit but called and they are not aware of the issue yet. Wondering if there are others in the same boat?
Looking further, they might be peeking their 10Gbps link at akl IX.
Hopefully not their client being DDOS'd or something
Wouldn't surprise me given the HTTP/2 vulnerability
No issue I can see from Mangere.
Yeah seems like whatever caused the link to choke pulled back after 10:15 and sort of did reflect on our end as well.
Still waiting to hear back from then what cause it tho.
So just high usage while the rugby 1/4 final was streaming then 😀