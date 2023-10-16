Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Kordia high latency issues anyone?
prat33k

#309399 16-Oct-2023 09:56
Is anyone else seeing high latency with Kordia? 

 

 

Seems to be affecting us a bit but called and they are not aware of the issue yet. Wondering if there are others in the same boat?

prat33k

  #3148003 16-Oct-2023 10:03
Looking further, they might be peeking their 10Gbps link at akl IX.

 

Hopefully not their client being DDOS'd or something

 

 
 
 
 

gehenna
  #3148005 16-Oct-2023 10:08
Wouldn't surprise me given the HTTP/2 vulnerability

SATTV
  #3148017 16-Oct-2023 10:30
No issue I can see from Mangere.

 

 

 




prat33k

  #3148058 16-Oct-2023 12:02
SATTV:

 

No issue I can see from Mangere.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah seems like whatever caused the link to choke pulled back after 10:15 and sort of did reflect on our end as well. 



Still waiting to hear back from then what cause it tho.

djtOtago
  #3148061 16-Oct-2023 12:07
So just high usage while the rugby 1/4 final was streaming then 😀

