sumitsamant

Hello Geekzone community, I'm a new user here looking for some advice or help.
Our medical clinic is moving to a new location in Auckland. We have requested a new hyperfibre connection at the new address and have been allocated ONT box installation by Chorus on 15th February.
This will result in cancellation of many patient appointments and significant disruption of our service including surgeries.
I have spent hours trying to get through to 3 Degrees help desk today. I managed to speak to someone in the afternoon who said they would call me back after looking into it but didn't. I haven't been able to get in touch on the phone since then. I'll try them again tomorrow as well as Chorus contact centre.
Any advice or suggestions from the knowledgeable folk here? One solution I can think of is wireless broadband until we get the installation sorted. Do people know of any other providers who could get this sorted sooner. I assume the bottleneck would still be with Chorus installation.