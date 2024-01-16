Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New hyperfibre connection for our medical clinic
sumitsamant

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311450 16-Jan-2024 21:39
Hello Geekzone community, I'm a new user here looking for some advice or help.

Our medical clinic is moving to a new location in Auckland. We have requested a new hyperfibre connection at the new address and have been allocated ONT box installation by Chorus on 15th February.

This will result in cancellation of many patient appointments and significant disruption of our service including surgeries.

I have spent hours trying to get through to 3 Degrees help desk today. I managed to speak to someone in the afternoon who said they would call me back after looking into it but didn't. I haven't been able to get in touch on the phone since then. I'll try them again tomorrow as well as Chorus contact centre.

Any advice or suggestions from the knowledgeable folk here? One solution I can think of is wireless broadband until we get the installation sorted. Do people know of any other providers who could get this sorted sooner. I assume the bottleneck would still be with Chorus installation.

snj

snj
36 posts

Geek


  #3182816 16-Jan-2024 21:54
Does the new premises already have an ONT installed? It may be easier/better to get standard Fibre with a preinstalled ONT, and request the ONT and connection be upgraded to Hyperfibre.

 
 
 
 

sumitsamant

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3182817 16-Jan-2024 21:56
Unfortunately, there is no box. The previous occupant removed the box and took it with them.

l43a2
1753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3182818 16-Jan-2024 22:00
sumitsamant: Unfortunately, there is no box. The previous occupant removed the box and took it with them.

 

 

 

that's unusual considering the box isn't theirs to take... :P







quickymart
11456 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3182824 16-Jan-2024 22:31
sumitsamant: I'll try them again tomorrow as well as Chorus contact centre.

 

Don't call Chorus, they won't be able to do anything except refer you back to your RSP.

 

If there are copper lines already there you may want to look at a DSL connection (VDSL if available). Yes, it wouldn't be as fast as Hyperfibre, but it may be enough to tide you over until you can get your installation done - otherwise your suggestion of wireless may be your best bet in the interim.

 

You may want to point out to 2 degrees that this is "missing network", ie, the last people took the ONT. It sounds like they may have booked it in for a full install instead, including scoping etc which you probably don't require.

 

Paging @SarahRykers

 

* also this thread should probably be moved to the 2degrees forum.

sumitsamant

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3182827 16-Jan-2024 22:49
I see. That's very interesting and I'm sure it'll be helpful too. I'll try to discuss this with 2 Degrees.

Apologies for posting in the wrong forum. I tried to look for the 2 Degrees forum but obviously failed.

BMarquis
376 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3182835 16-Jan-2024 23:20
Please private message me the address and I’ll take a look at what the best way forward might be :)

