dadilala: We are helping an elderly man upgrade his connection to Fibre. After the contractor did their initial scoping, they said that conduit is needed to connect the ETP to the ONT, as there is only concrete/rock between the ETP to the house (which I assume they mean that they need the conduit to safely protect the cables to the house.)

The conduit needed is well within 200metres, probably around 50metres, winding around the property and garden.



Is the elderly man meant to pay for this conduit himself, and is it not Chorus' responsibility to install the conduit? I would assume that many houses would not have a "garden digging" option. It seems strange to me that they would not provide this as a part of the installation.



If this is Chorus' responsibility, who should I complain to? I tried calling Chorus, but because their provider is not a big provider, the options just fade out, and they ask you to contact the ISP instead. I'm a bit confused as to where I can make this complaint. The contractor seems intent on not providing the conduit themselves.

As above. The fibre install is free, how Chorus (or NorthPower) achieve this is not your concern. So the short answer to your question, is no.

Chorus contractors are generally lazy and/or ignorant in my experience.

Btw, I just saw this on Reddit UCG, Chorus’s main subcontractor for fibre is in liquidation . That didn't last long - Chorus ditched VisionStream for UCG in 2022.

Maybe UCG can't afford the conduit. :D