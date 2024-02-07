Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCan Chorus ask you to install conduits yourself?
dadilala

#311691 7-Feb-2024 16:23
We are helping an elderly man upgrade his connection to Fibre. 

 

After the contractor did their initial scoping, they said that conduit is needed to connect the ETP to the ONT, as there is only concrete/rock between the ETP to the house (which I assume they mean that they need the conduit to safely protect the cables to the house.) 
The conduit needed is well within 200metres, probably around 50metres, winding around the property and garden. 

Is the elderly man meant to pay for this conduit himself, and is it not Chorus' responsibility to install the conduit? I would assume that many houses would not have a "garden digging" option. It seems strange to me that they would not provide this as a part of the installation. 

If this is Chorus' responsibility, who should I complain to? I tried calling Chorus, but because their provider is not a big provider, the options just fade out, and they ask you to contact the ISP instead. I'm a bit confused as to where I can make this complaint. The contractor seems intent on not providing the conduit themselves.  

Bung
  #3192014 7-Feb-2024 16:55
Did you get this story first hand? The ETP when installed should already be on the outside of the house. Is the preferred location for the ONT some distance inside the house rather than for example directly inside the ETP location?

 
 
 
 

nztim
  #3192020 7-Feb-2024 17:05
Chorus must provide a free install; this could be a shallow cut in the concrete and/or tacked along the fence.

 

If the end user wants anything over and above what is free they have to pay

 

  




K8Toledo
  #3192083 7-Feb-2024 18:58
dadilala:

 

We are helping an elderly man upgrade his connection to Fibre. 

 

After the contractor did their initial scoping, they said that conduit is needed to connect the ETP to the ONT, as there is only concrete/rock between the ETP to the house (which I assume they mean that they need the conduit to safely protect the cables to the house.) 
The conduit needed is well within 200metres, probably around 50metres, winding around the property and garden. 

Is the elderly man meant to pay for this conduit himself, and is it not Chorus' responsibility to install the conduit? I would assume that many houses would not have a "garden digging" option. It seems strange to me that they would not provide this as a part of the installation. 

If this is Chorus' responsibility, who should I complain to? I tried calling Chorus, but because their provider is not a big provider, the options just fade out, and they ask you to contact the ISP instead. I'm a bit confused as to where I can make this complaint. The contractor seems intent on not providing the conduit themselves.  

 

 

As above. The fibre install is free, how Chorus (or NorthPower) achieve this is not your concern.  So the short answer to your question, is no. 

 

Chorus contractors are generally lazy and/or ignorant in my experience.

 

Btw, I just saw this on Reddit UCG, Chorus’s main subcontractor for fibre is in liquidation . That didn't last long - Chorus ditched VisionStream for UCG in 2022.

 

Maybe UCG can't afford the conduit. :D



Lias
  #3192107 7-Feb-2024 20:16
Paging @ChorusNZ @Wheelbarrow01




Jase2985
  #3192109 7-Feb-2024 20:20
i feel like some of the story is missing or lost in communication

cyril7
  #3192127 7-Feb-2024 20:41
As I recall the etp to ont is quite limited in how far a free I stall will go. I have countless installs where the client via me or other independent contractor has paid for a pathway from etp to ont to make an installation work. Chorus have always been happy to use whatever suitable pathway has been provided and supplied the opti5e to complete the job.

I suspect the free part only covers the street edge to Etp and a short etp to ont path, the rest is up to the home owner to cover.

Cyril

Lias
  #3192136 7-Feb-2024 21:02
cyril7: As I recall the etp to ont is quite limited in how far a free I stall will go. I have countless installs where the client via me or other independent contractor has paid for a pathway from etp to ont to make an installation work. Chorus have always been happy to use whatever suitable pathway has been provided and supplied the opti5e to complete the job.

I suspect the free part only covers the street edge to Etp and a short etp to ont path, the rest is up to the home owner to cover.

Cyril

 

My take was that the Chorus installer wants to put the ETP where it's convenient for them, probably to avoid having to trench or bore or something that will require time, effort or money,  then make the owner pay because it's not practical to run it from that location to where the owner wants the ONT. 

 

Or maybe I'm just being cynical about the ethics of Chorus installers.. but I kinda doubt it..




quickymart
  #3192137 7-Feb-2024 21:06
dadilala:

 

Is the elderly man meant to pay for this conduit himself, and is it not Chorus' responsibility to install the conduit? I would assume that many houses would not have a "garden digging" option. It seems strange to me that they would not provide this as a part of the installation.

 

 

If you speak to Chorus's Network Services team they should be able to arrange to get some green conduit sent to you, but no, it's not the technician's responsibility to install the conduit.

 

They try to follow the path of the existing copper line as closely as possible - how does the current line enter the property?

Jase2985
  #3192139 7-Feb-2024 21:11
i do know they won't go through things containing asbestos, they won't go up through wall cavities, only horizontally from one side to the other. Likely a few other things

 

Sometimes its easier to run conduit yourself prior to getting s scope/install.

Lias
  #3192140 7-Feb-2024 21:12
quickymart:

 

it's not the technician's responsibility to install the conduit.

 

 

I don't feel we have sufficient detail to for you to say that with any surety. Because there are a lot of circumstances where yes, it IS the Chorus subcontractors responsibility to do things, and there is a long and storied history of them trying to weasel out of doing those things.




