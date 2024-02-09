Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandDoes Starlink have downlinks in NZ?
davidgo2

11 posts

Geek


#311723 9-Feb-2024 20:02
Send private message quote this post

I need to consider shifting from a VDSL connection to something which is faster and more reliable (My VDSL connection has become unreliable and Chorus's handling of the matter is sub-par)

 

One of my requirements is that Domestic NZ traffic is not routed out the country and back again.    Can anyone confirm for me that I don't need to worry on this front if I get a Starlink connection?  (I assume it would not make a different, but today it looks like I need to get a regional roaming connection rather then a residential one according to the Starlink site?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
msukiwi
2211 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3193028 9-Feb-2024 20:22
Send private message quote this post

See: https://satellitemap.space/

 

Map of Starlink Satellites AND Earth Stations.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
skewt
712 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3193031 9-Feb-2024 20:34
Send private message quote this post

Yep they do, when I tested Starlink recently it was giving me a local address

I think they have to have a base station with in a certain distance to offer the service but in the future this may change once more of the satellites have the lasers

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 