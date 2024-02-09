I need to consider shifting from a VDSL connection to something which is faster and more reliable (My VDSL connection has become unreliable and Chorus's handling of the matter is sub-par)

One of my requirements is that Domestic NZ traffic is not routed out the country and back again. Can anyone confirm for me that I don't need to worry on this front if I get a Starlink connection? (I assume it would not make a different, but today it looks like I need to get a regional roaming connection rather then a residential one according to the Starlink site?