Some interesting places that Chorus are extending UFB to.
See https://www.chorus.co.nz/fibre-extension
Little Bay - https://maps.app.goo.gl/BiY2g2AnoRkzqPvJ7 is one of the more remote new locations.
Some interesting places that Chorus are extending UFB to.
See https://www.chorus.co.nz/fibre-extension
Little Bay - https://maps.app.goo.gl/BiY2g2AnoRkzqPvJ7 is one of the more remote new locations.
I'm guessing they are served off single exchanges, and removing the copper services allows a cost saving that makes the installation cost positive for Chorus...
The Milford one is interesting, last time i looked there were very few residences there,
- but they now have a fibre serving it courtesy of the 'Black spot' fund, so its probably worth pulling out the copper gear (the businesses there will be stoked for the upgrade thou)
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.