ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus Fibre Extension
godber

#311780 14-Feb-2024 11:28
Some interesting places that Chorus are extending UFB to.

 

See https://www.chorus.co.nz/fibre-extension

 

Little Bay - https://maps.app.goo.gl/BiY2g2AnoRkzqPvJ7 is one of the more remote new locations.

cddt
  #3195029 14-Feb-2024 12:05
Lots of baches about to get fibre then! 

 
 
 
 

Linux
  #3195036 14-Feb-2024 12:41
This is fantastic news

wellygary
  #3195044 14-Feb-2024 13:23
I'm guessing they are served off single exchanges, and removing the copper services allows a cost saving that makes the installation cost positive for Chorus...

 

The Milford one is interesting, last time i looked there were very few residences there,

 

- but they now have a fibre serving it courtesy of the 'Black spot' fund, so its probably worth pulling out the copper gear  (the businesses there will be stoked for the upgrade thou)



nztim
  #3195326 14-Feb-2024 22:11
Milford has nothing but copper landline this is a very good thing!

This will also be a pre requisite to Spark being able to shut down the Te Anau NEAX




