ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandInternet Performance issues
Madbushman

Geek


#312094 16-Mar-2024 15:26
Hey, I've noticed I'm not getting good speeds. I'm on Quic Sprinter 900/400 plan. When testing to them I get

 

 

 

tried other browsers, around the same result plus other devices and the app which is worse.

 

 

When testing to Chorus fibre lab I get close to my connection speed

 

 

 

which makes me think it's less likely something on my end but not 100% sure.

 

(Also to note I've just had Tuatahi First Fibre tech out because the external termination point had broken open from old age and the weather. When he had replaced it, he noticed a fault and tested inside at the ONT then moved onto the pole outside which when he moved the wire that went to mine it broke. He replaced it, tested and the readings were fine now which he said would have been affecting my speeds and connectivity.)

 

Which is why I'm thinking it's less likely something on my end, but I could be missing something.

 

I'm testing from windows 10 pc to Spark modem HG659b on PPPoE to ONT all through Ethernet. (All the cables are newish replaced recently, plus doing the diagnostics tests in the intel PROSet Adapter Configuration Utility all come back fine, Cable tests, connection tests and hardware tests.)

 

Nic is Intel® I219V, 1 x Gigabit LAN Controller(s). Also have tired Network reset on windows where it uninstalled and reinstalled the drivers, all up to date.

 

Would someone from Quic be able to have a look at my connection from their end? 

 

Had seen on some other posts about TCP Global Parameters, Receive Window Auto-Tuning Level to normal. I looked and mine is set to that.

 

(I'm in the Whanganui region.)

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3206978 16-Mar-2024 15:48
Couple more things to try:

 

1) Router restart (yeah, I know)

 

2) Got another client device to try?



Madbushman

Geek


  #3206982 16-Mar-2024 16:00
Sorry forgot to mention that I've restated the router already to no luck.

 

Don't have another pc to try unfortunately but did try on xbox series x and around same results.

Jase2985
  #3206987 16-Mar-2024 16:19
You got 700/500 in one of the tests, so i would struggle to think its an issue on quics end. most likely internal network or the device your testing from

 

Have you ever got faster than that before?



Madbushman

Geek


  #3206990 16-Mar-2024 16:30
yea the best I've got before was 816.79 down and 540.40 up that was to the Chorus Fibre Lab. Anything to Vetta Online is around 500 download and below, upload below 100.

 

 

aj6828
  #3206992 16-Mar-2024 16:35
Have you run speed tests on using Linux ie Ubuntu? I have slow reported speeds on windows all the time..




Jase2985
  #3206994 16-Mar-2024 16:40
Madbushman:

 

yea the best I've got before was 816.79 down and 540.40 up that was to the Chorus Fibre Lab. Anything to Vetta Online is around 500 download and below, upload below 100.

 

 

 

 

so there is nothing wrong with your connections just slow when you do a speed test?

 

 

 

is it impacting your internet experiance?

Madbushman

Geek


  #3207003 16-Mar-2024 18:21
Just tested on Ubuntu got better download 828.54 but upload was still around the same 95.42 to Vetta Online.

 

When I switched back to windows had some trouble to login here but after restarting everything it let me.

 

Checked speeds again to Vetta Online still sub 500 down and 90 up but if I let speedtest net pick the servers I get 810.99 down and 522 up so I think it's all good now, just can't work out why I get bad results to Vetta Online.

 

Sorry not as clued up on all this stuff as what I've seen on from all of you on here. Learning as I'm going, which has been good and enjoying being on Quic.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3207031 16-Mar-2024 23:08
Considering the upload problem is only to the Vetta speedtest server I'm inclined to think nothing is actually wrong.

 

The Vetta speedtest servers are still somewhat under load testing from what I understand and they're still playing around there. As you're getting good speeds over to Chorus Fibre Lab (which is outside their network) there doesn't actually appear to be anything wrong. Your setup is pretty basic in the scheme of things - as in, nothing that can really be wrong from a configuration perspective.

 

I'm sure somebody would have seen this thread and may take a look next week. Else, I'll ping somebody also.

 

You also got another router to try?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Madbushman

Geek


  #3207129 17-Mar-2024 11:45
@michaelmurfy I had a look around this morning and found my old Netcomm NF18ACV router. (Forgot I had another one thanks.) With that one I couldn't get IPv6 working in the past which is why I'm using the other router I had the HG659b.

 

After testing the Netcomm NF18ACV router to Vetta Online I got 813 down and 541 up. When switching back to the HG659b same results to Vetta Online 463 down and 90 up but to other servers I get around 800 down and 500 up which is odd. (Maybe I'm missing something in the configuration.) 

 

Not sure what's going on with the HG659b router, tried other ports as well but will replace it at some point for something hyperfibre ready, as down the track will upgrade. (Any suggestions would be appreciated.)

 

Thanks for the help.

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3207143 17-Mar-2024 12:36
Any QoS settings activated? Can't remember what the HG659 has.

Madbushman

Geek


  #3207146 17-Mar-2024 13:02
Nope only time I found that setting was under WLAN and it's turned off, not seen it anywhere else.

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3207151 17-Mar-2024 13:23
Yeah seems to be something with IPv6 + just an older router. To be fair I don’t know its offloading status with IPv6. Perhaps its new router time for you. 

 

I really rate the Grandstream routers like this: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/grandstreamnetworks/gwn7062.html or even pick up a Spark Smart Modem from Trademe. 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3207152 17-Mar-2024 13:50
Yeah I've found the HG659 a bit grumpy with IPv6 sometimes.

Madbushman

Geek


  #3208146 19-Mar-2024 19:06
Got the Grandstream GWN7062 that's fixed the speeds to Vetta Online. Thanks for the recommending it @michaelmurfy.

 

Got it running through DHCP / IPoE had turned it on in account settings then plugged it in and was online right away without any adjustments.

 

Updated the firmware, changed some options for IPv6 to work and it's all running well.

 

 

 

 

