I need to buy a new router for my fibre connection, and just wanted to do a bit of a survey as to what's generally recommended at the moment.

In an ideal world, it'd be one that'll be suitable for hyperfibre in the next couple of years, but either way it certainly needs to handle gigabit traffic without any drama or slowdown. I have quite a 'detailed' network, and there are three people here working from home full-time now, so I don't want anything consumer-grade; but, equally, I'm not going to pay for Cisco enterprise-grade gear either! I don't need WiFi built in - I have a separate access point, and most of the traffic is Ethernet-based anyway.

The last time I checked (probably about five years ago now), Ubiquiti EdgeRouters seemed to be thought of as the best bet. Is this still the case? Or perhaps using a full-blown PC with two NICs, running some sort of specialised Linux distribution?

Sorry for being unfashionably out of the loop here, and thank you.