Alternately you can ask your current RSP to disconnect you on x date (30 days in the future if required by their T&Cs). Then call up your chosen new RSP and ask them to schedule a Port 2 activation a day or two before x date.

This is how I did it when I changed RSPs - it allowed me to test/configure my new router & connection while still using the old service. I did it this way as I work from home a lot, and this method allowed me to choose when I cut all my devices over to the new connection within that 2 day window.

It also allowed me to easily and clearly give the required 30 days' notice to my old RSP, and the price for this convenience was just 2 days of double billing.

Either way works - just personal preference I guess. The key is to be clear with both RSPs which method you want (a transfer of existing service or a port 2 activation + port 1 cancellation) so that nobody gets their wires crossed.

