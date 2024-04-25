Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus copper line reference
MartinGZ

#312532 25-Apr-2024 10:25
My house has two lines feeding it, one of which had VDSL, the other not used. They were both used as phone landlines originally, now no phone landlines in use.

 

I'm considering dropping the landline for a satellite link, but want to cover my bases for the future, if there is a need to go back to a DSL line.

 

I assume that Chorus have a designation code for the line so,

 

     

  1. Would it make it easier to have the DSL reinstated if I had the Chorus code?
  2. Where do I get the code from and what is the correct term? I sort of assume it would be my current ISP.

Jase2985
  #3222692 25-Apr-2024 10:49
your address

 
 
 
 

Bung
  #3222693 25-Apr-2024 10:51
You are gambling that while you are on satellite none of your neighbours have a line fault that results in your old cable pair being transferred to them.

RunningMan
  #3222702 25-Apr-2024 11:11
ASID. But just the address is fine.



MichaelNZ
  #3222915 25-Apr-2024 17:10
If you disconnect and later reconnect this is counted as a new connection with a new ASID. This is also subject to available copper in the street. Which may or may not be an issue depending on where you live.




nztim
  #3222921 25-Apr-2024 17:28
Your address is a SAM ID in chorus language, the service on a line is an ASID

ASID is related to the Connection , SAM ID is the address




MartinGZ

  #3222931 25-Apr-2024 18:34
Thanks all and @nztim for the definitions.

 

Why am I changing: Download/upload 18/0.8 Mbps, will never get fibre, cell coverage is a dark hole, and ignoring the dish cost, the Starlink deprioritized service is cheaper than my current plan (but who knows if it will stay that way). I actually use a Celfi booster for the mobile, but even on that I have to turn off the 4G bands in order to get half way decent calls.

 

Just installed the Starlink today utilising my existing WiFi router/modem. WiFi speeds are at the std Starlink speeds, only one PC is better off with a wired network connection. So the following week will see a bit of experimentation with things like VoWiFi (it worked on VDSL, but was a bit dodgy). 

 

@Bung. If it works out, I'll take the chance. 

nztim
  #3222990 26-Apr-2024 09:08
VoWifi is the future, you won't be able to do stuff like switch off 4G to make calls as soon the 3G network will be shut down,

 

You need good wifi coverage all over your section so calls can be carried over wifi.

 

 




MartinGZ

  #3223810 28-Apr-2024 20:18
Yeah, that was in the back of my mind, but not a driver in this decision. Just checked, it looks like this time next year.

 

WoWiFi quality much better than when on ADSL. I can possibly detect a slight lag, but that is getting fairly picky.

