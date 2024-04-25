My house has two lines feeding it, one of which had VDSL, the other not used. They were both used as phone landlines originally, now no phone landlines in use.
I'm considering dropping the landline for a satellite link, but want to cover my bases for the future, if there is a need to go back to a DSL line.
I assume that Chorus have a designation code for the line so,
- Would it make it easier to have the DSL reinstated if I had the Chorus code?
- Where do I get the code from and what is the correct term? I sort of assume it would be my current ISP.