How can anyone flog something like this, eh?
repeated yarns where I have to keep telling them what's wrong and prove who I am, all without getting anywhere.
Are you referring to Skinny 4G wireless broadband?
Can you test with an Ethernet cable to a computer instead of the phone?
try testing over Ethernet (Cable) rather than wifi to rule that out as being the issue
Very dependent on where you are, time of day, wifi.
I often get over 100Mbps over ethernet.
I’m on is 4G wireless broadband
I get why people usually suggest using an Ethernet cable for speed tests—it's generally more stable and accurate. Unfortunately, my setup doesn’t have an Ethernet port, so I asked the Skinny support team to run a test for me, but I haven’t heard anything back yet. I'm guessing they haven’t found a way to improve it, otherwise, they would have gotten in touch.
Never join Skinny, seriously. I asked for a cancellation because I couldn’t deal with the slow internet, and now they’re hitting me with a $249 early cancellation fee! And I just joined them a week ago—damn!
I'm back to Spark now
and the speed is 330 Mbps on wireless, woohoo
but you haven't proved it's the connection that's the problem... i would think skinny would be able to tell if you had a bad wireless connection from the connection stats
id say 90+% of slow speed issues are within the customers own network and not something the ISP/LFC can do anything about.
deepfiredpotatos:
lol same network, same cell towers, and likely same backend