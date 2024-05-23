Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny wifi is slow as 1 Mbps, barely reach up to 8
deepfiredpotatos

Wannabe Geek


#312855 23-May-2024 22:55
How can anyone flog something like this, eh?

 

repeated yarns where I have to keep telling them what's wrong and prove who I am, all without getting anywhere.

 

nztim
Uber Geek

  #3233984 23-May-2024 22:56
Are you referring to Skinny 4G wireless broadband?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

  #3233985 23-May-2024 22:58
Can you test with an Ethernet cable to a computer instead of the phone?

 

 




Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #3234023 24-May-2024 07:57
try testing over Ethernet (Cable) rather than wifi to rule that out as being the issue



tchart
Uber Geek

  #3234100 24-May-2024 10:35
Very dependent on where you are, time of day, wifi.

 

I often get over 100Mbps over ethernet.

 

deepfiredpotatos

Wannabe Geek


  #3234333 24-May-2024 16:21
I’m on is 4G wireless broadband

 

I get why people usually suggest using an Ethernet cable for speed tests—it's generally more stable and accurate. Unfortunately, my setup doesn’t have an Ethernet port, so I asked the Skinny support team to run a test for me, but I haven’t heard anything back yet. I'm guessing they haven’t found a way to improve it, otherwise, they would have gotten in touch.

 

Never join Skinny, seriously. I asked for a cancellation because I couldn’t deal with the slow internet, and now they’re hitting me with a $249 early cancellation fee! And I just joined them a week ago—damn!

 

deepfiredpotatos

Wannabe Geek


  #3234336 24-May-2024 16:32
I'm back to Spark now
and the speed is 330 Mbps on wireless, woohoo

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #3234337 24-May-2024 16:32
but you haven't proved it's the connection that's the problem... i would think skinny would be able to tell if you had a bad wireless connection from the connection stats

 

id say 90+% of slow speed issues are within the customers own network and not something the ISP/LFC can do anything about.

 

 



Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #3234338 24-May-2024 16:33
deepfiredpotatos:

 

I'm back to Spark now
and the speed is 330 Mbps on wireless, woohoo

 

 

lol same network, same cell towers, and likely same backend

