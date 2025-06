ANglEAUT: raytaylor: If its in chorusland, and you can find the SAM ID of the address, its soooo much easier for an ISP to pull up the info and order a circuit. ... What is the SAM ID & where can I find it?

Your isp can tell you, or if you PM me the address I can look it up.

Its a serial number chorus assigns to each address.

Conceptually think of the ONTs, each having serial numbers, being assigned to an address location or SAM ID, and then that address location ID also has a friendly name like "97 Queen Street"

Sometimes converting the friendly address name back to find the SAM ID can be difficult.

In my example above, the 97 Queen Street address is a duplicate of 97-103 Queen Street which has a different SAM ID and the ONT is assigned to it - which no one would know to search with the -103 part as part of the address.

Commercial and subdivided properties can be a pain.