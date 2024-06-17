I'm trying to assist a neighbour who has recently had Starlink installed, but didn't end up with wifi coverage in the bedrooms. The Starlink installer wants ~$1000 to setup a full wifi mesh network, however the neighbours who are in their 70/80s only have minimal usage requirements so probably don't need a full blown multipoint mesh system. The main problem they currently want to solve is the robot vacuum doesn't have wifi reception in the bedroom.

From my research the Starlink wifi mesh unit doesn't appear to be sold in NZ, but a Netgear EX6400 might work in a mesh (same wifi SSID and managed handover) with the Starlink routers' wifi. Network cabling is available between the Starlink router and the bedroom location so the preference would be to use cabled mesh. Can anyone confirm if this device will be suitable for this task? Or any other device that will play nicely with the Starlink wifi?