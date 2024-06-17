Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Starlink - Wifi Mesh Device
aaristotle

#315148 17-Jun-2024 17:04
I'm trying to assist a neighbour who has recently had Starlink installed, but didn't end up with wifi coverage in the bedrooms. The Starlink installer wants ~$1000 to setup a full wifi mesh network, however the neighbours who are in their 70/80s only have minimal usage requirements so probably don't need a full blown multipoint mesh system. The main problem they currently want to solve is the robot vacuum doesn't have wifi reception in the bedroom. 

 

From my research the Starlink wifi mesh unit doesn't appear to be sold in NZ, but a Netgear EX6400 might work in a mesh (same wifi SSID and managed handover)  with the Starlink routers' wifi. Network cabling is available between the Starlink router and the bedroom location so the preference would be to use cabled mesh. Can anyone confirm if this device will be suitable for this task? Or any other device that will play nicely with the Starlink wifi?  

CYaBro
  #3250120 17-Jun-2024 18:37
What version of Starlink did they get? Gen2 or the latest gen3?
If it’s the gen2 model they’ll need to get the Starlink Ethernet adapter.




aaristotle

  #3250122 17-Jun-2024 18:42
It's the gen3 with the 2 Ethernet ports on the back of starlink router

coffeebaron
  #3250133 17-Jun-2024 19:24
You buy another Starlink router and configure it in mesh mode.




aaristotle

  #3250243 18-Jun-2024 08:11
Thanks for the info, hadn't come that option in my searching.
Next problem is I can't seem to find the gen3 router available as a seperate item for sale in NZ.

tim0001
  #3250315 18-Jun-2024 10:11
I can't see the gen3 router in the Starlink store either.

 

The TP-link Deco M4 has been very reliable for us with a gen 1 dish for a couple of years.  We have ethernet backhaul between the mesh units.  

coffeebaron
  #3250362 18-Jun-2024 11:47
Ah, I guess they are not offering it yet, but the gen2 router will mesh to the gen3, so that could be an option.

 

 




