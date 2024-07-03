mobiusnz: Hi Team - Anyone got experience with Sky broadband? I currently pay for a corporate connection with DTS - The only reason I'm thinking of switching is to bundle sky sport and sky broadband to make it cost effective.



I'd be paying $10 extra for a static IP to enable some hosting of sites and services and avoid CG-NAT - Those who have it how do you find their real world bandwidth and consistency at busy times etc? I don't want to be saving $20 a month to get garbage internet services - Anyone know how their services are delivered? Are they just wholesaling someone else's service and on selling or do they actually maintain their own network? Not concerted about devices/wifi as I have Unifi wifi through the house and a Mikrotik router I'll carry on using.

I've been with Sky for a while, I found it to be pretty reliable to start with, but not so much now.

It was pretty good until they moved to using 2Degrees infrastructure, after the move the connection speedtests etc. were rubbish for a while, this seems to have come right recently.

I have had a few issues in the last couple of months, a few random bouts of Internet drops, e.g. on Monday morning for an hour or so I got kicked out of Teams at least 15 times. This has happened a few times recently.

I did have one extended outage, ~16:30 on a Friday, until ~08:00 the following day, spent 90 minutes on hold until they dropped the call when their support line closed at 20:00. There was nothing on their status page, but there was an IVR message suggesting they were working on an issue...