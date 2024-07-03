Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315322 3-Jul-2024 13:03
Hi Team - Anyone got experience with Sky broadband? I currently pay for a corporate connection with DTS - The only reason I'm thinking of switching is to bundle sky sport and sky broadband to make it cost effective.

I'd be paying $10 extra for a static IP to enable some hosting of sites and services and avoid CG-NAT - Those who have it how do you find their real world bandwidth and consistency at busy times etc?

 

I don't want to be saving $20 a month to get garbage internet services - Anyone know how their services are delivered? Are they just wholesaling someone else's service and on selling or do they actually maintain their own network?

 

Not concerted about devices/wifi as I have Unifi wifi through the house and a Mikrotik router I'll carry on using.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

Linux
11154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3255979 3-Jul-2024 13:16
I have read some threads here on Geekzone and really not many complaints (I personally don't use them)

 
 
 
 

mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3255981 3-Jul-2024 13:19
Linux:

 

I have read some threads here on Geekzone and really not many complaints (I personally don't use them)

 



I'm pretty torn as the service I get from DTS especially to services like 365 is really good and very consistent. I've seen mixed speeds elsewhere. 

To be honest I will probably stay where I am as there are considerations around changing things I'm hosting to a new IP address which could be a PITA.

I think I'll just stick to Paying Skysportnow's exorbitant pricing.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

shanes
255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3255994 3-Jul-2024 15:09
mobiusnz:

 

Hi Team - Anyone got experience with Sky broadband? I currently pay for a corporate connection with DTS - The only reason I'm thinking of switching is to bundle sky sport and sky broadband to make it cost effective.

I'd be paying $10 extra for a static IP to enable some hosting of sites and services and avoid CG-NAT - Those who have it how do you find their real world bandwidth and consistency at busy times etc?

 

I don't want to be saving $20 a month to get garbage internet services - Anyone know how their services are delivered? Are they just wholesaling someone else's service and on selling or do they actually maintain their own network?

 

Not concerted about devices/wifi as I have Unifi wifi through the house and a Mikrotik router I'll carry on using.

 

 

I've been with Sky for a while, I found it to be pretty reliable to start with, but not so much now.

 

It was pretty good until they moved to using 2Degrees infrastructure, after the move the connection speedtests etc. were rubbish for a while, this seems to have come right recently.

 

I have had a few issues in the last couple of months, a few random bouts of Internet drops, e.g. on Monday morning for an hour or so I got kicked out of Teams at least 15 times. This has happened a few times recently.

 

I did have one extended outage, ~16:30 on a Friday, until ~08:00 the following day, spent 90 minutes on hold until they dropped the call when their support line closed at 20:00. There was nothing on their status page, but there was an IVR message suggesting they were working on an issue...



evnafets
528 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3255996 3-Jul-2024 15:26
Sky Broadband was rolled out partnered with Vocus (now merged with 2 degrees) for the backhaul stuff, but I vaguely recall hearing somewhere that they do have their dedicated lines/equipment on that network. 

 

 

 

Haven't had any problems as a 'regular consumer'.  Service has been stable the whole time.

 

I've only had to call them maybe once? - but was handled efficiently. 

I'm not that much of a power user to require a static IP.

 

It works better than the old provider did

 

  • newer router/modem gave better wifi coverage
  • support much more responsive

 

nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3256150 4-Jul-2024 08:43
It is the 2degress network, I have had it for several years now and yes it saves significant amount of money if you watch sport Sky Broadband + Sky is still cheaper than any other Provider + Sky Sport Now (and no 2 minutes streaming delay)

 

There was a period back in late may when myself (and a bunch of Orcon/Slingshot/Sky/2degress geekzone users) and intermittent dropouts but these issues have magically disappeared for me.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

cyril7
9047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3256155 4-Jul-2024 08:53
Hi I too am on Sky broadband, it's a no brainer when bundled with TV package, and as for reliability, I have not had any issues or dropouts of note in the 3yrs I've had it.

Cyril

mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3256181 4-Jul-2024 09:37
Thats great info All - I'd forgotten they were part of Vocus / 2 Degrees. I'm a 2D connection at my office and I've always found Snap / 2D the pick of the bunch for national ISP's - Can't stand VF/One as I have too often had faults requiring a 45 minute hold process to be told "there is an issue on the network" that they haven't put on the Status page.

I was worried the 2D purchase would dilute Snaps great service but they soldiered through the growth.

 

I'll have to sit down and do the math and plan what I'm going to need to pre-plan with DNS ttl's etc to smooth the process as it seems like it'll be a good outcome long term.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions



nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3256322 4-Jul-2024 19:15
If you do the Math thre discounts to Sky TV for having broadband with them is a no brainer




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

mobiusnz

443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3256332 4-Jul-2024 19:33
nztim: If you do the Math thre discounts to Sky TV for having broadband with them is a no brainer


Especially when I’m paying $136 per month for a corporate 300/300 connection. Add that and SSN for $50 per month and I’ll get more for less. Especially for the first six months it’s half price.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

