Hi Team - Anyone got experience with Sky broadband? I currently pay for a corporate connection with DTS - The only reason I'm thinking of switching is to bundle sky sport and sky broadband to make it cost effective.
I'd be paying $10 extra for a static IP to enable some hosting of sites and services and avoid CG-NAT - Those who have it how do you find their real world bandwidth and consistency at busy times etc?
I don't want to be saving $20 a month to get garbage internet services - Anyone know how their services are delivered? Are they just wholesaling someone else's service and on selling or do they actually maintain their own network?
Not concerted about devices/wifi as I have Unifi wifi through the house and a Mikrotik router I'll carry on using.