I’m looking at self hosting a couple of services so I am looking at the static IP offerings from ISPs. Sadly I moved on from BigPipe a few years ago where I used to have one, and it doesn’t seem to be offered anymore. The other ISPs either charge a monthly fee (BigPipe was a one off) or don’t offer the service.
All that got me thinking to my real question here. Do ISPs offer static IPv6 addresses (and hopefully for free)?
I was looking at https://www.broadbandcompare.co.nz/ but couldn’t find a filter for ISPs that even support IPv6 in the first place (let alone static ones). But it seems that my current ISP (Spark) does not support IPv6.
So, I’m willing to say goodbye to the “free” Netflix if I can find a decent provider that doesn’t break the bank, supports IPv6 and could provide static IPv6 addresses (or IPv4, but I know I’m asking too much for it to be a one off charge).
The goal I have is to have a domain name with a AAAA record that points to my self hosted services (if it wasn’t clear). Is what I’m asking even possible?