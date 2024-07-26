Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandISPs that support IPv6
gzjdoe

37 posts

Geek


#315569 26-Jul-2024 21:02
I’m looking at self hosting a couple of services so I am looking at the static IP offerings from ISPs. Sadly I moved on from BigPipe a few years ago where I used to have one, and it doesn’t seem to be offered anymore. The other ISPs either charge a monthly fee (BigPipe was a one off) or don’t offer the service.

All that got me thinking to my real question here. Do ISPs offer static IPv6 addresses (and hopefully for free)?

I was looking at https://www.broadbandcompare.co.nz/ but couldn’t find a filter for ISPs that even support IPv6 in the first place (let alone static ones). But it seems that my current ISP (Spark) does not support IPv6. 

So, I’m willing to say goodbye to the “free” Netflix if I can find a decent provider that doesn’t break the bank, supports IPv6 and could provide static IPv6 addresses (or IPv4, but I know I’m asking too much for it to be a one off charge).

The goal I have is to have a domain name with a AAAA record that points to my self hosted services (if it wasn’t clear). Is what I’m asking even possible?

 1 | 2 | 3
amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264799 26-Jul-2024 21:06
Voyager and Quic both offer static IPv6 (and IPv4) for a one-off setup fee.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
13167 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264917 26-Jul-2024 22:25
Quic also do RDNS, IPv4 subnets and a whole lot of more advanced things. All self service. Take a look also over their site for some “hidden secrets” for a bit of fun and to save money when you sign up: https://www.quic.nz/sshhh-hidden-secrets/

 

There are 4 on the site, one may or may not be on that page. You may need to do some investigation. By clicking on anyone’s referral then signing up you give that person $50 too so see if you’ve got any friends on them already 😊




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

timmmay
20389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264967 27-Jul-2024 08:32
You can self host things with a dynamic IP. Cloudflare Tunnels make a connection out to CloudFlare, connections in come via that established connection. I host a few personal websites on my Raspberry Pi, static and Wordpress, Nginx / PHP / MySQL.

 

If you want a server it's probably easier to get a cheap hosting solution.



gzjdoe

37 posts

Geek


  #3264970 27-Jul-2024 08:47
timmmay:

You can self host things with a dynamic IP. Cloudflare Tunnels make a connection out to CloudFlare, connections in come via that established connection. I host a few personal websites on my Raspberry Pi, static and Wordpress, Nginx / PHP / MySQL.


If you want a server it's probably easier to get a cheap hosting solution.



Thanks, yeah I’m aware of all of the above. But keen to do it with my own domain and fixed IP. Just taking it a different path, hence why I’m keen to get a static IP.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264976 27-Jul-2024 09:28
2degrees supports IPv6.




MaxineN
Max
1723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3265086 27-Jul-2024 10:16
I think the question is rather who doesn't support IPv6.

Almost every ISP to my knowledge except Spark support IPv6.




jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3265168 27-Jul-2024 16:06
Skinny does not support IPv6 but no surprise there as it's basically Spark without all the extras added.



jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3265171 27-Jul-2024 16:23
gzjdoe: I’m looking at self hosting a couple of services so I am looking at the static IP offerings from ISPs. Sadly I moved on from BigPipe a few years ago where I used to have one, and it doesn’t seem to be offered anymore. The other ISPs either charge a monthly fee (BigPipe was a one off) or don’t offer the service....

The goal I have is to have a domain name with a AAAA record that points to my self hosted services (if it wasn’t clear). Is what I’m asking even possible?

 

 

As mentioned already, Quic would seem to fit your needs. I am looking to switch over to them soon for similar reasons now that their network looks very stable.

 

What services are you thinking of running? 

 

 

gzjdoe

37 posts

Geek


  #3265258 27-Jul-2024 19:18
As mentioned already, Quic would seem to fit your needs. I am looking to switch over to them soon for similar reasons now that their network looks very stable.


What services are you thinking of running? 


 



Immich and Jellyfin, but I discover interesting new apps on /r/selfhosted every day.

jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3265273 27-Jul-2024 19:54
Ah right, so not things like webservers etc.

 

Oh, r/selfhosted... I might immurse myself into the subreddit 😀

 

I've recently run a minecraft server for my family, all over the country, to play. I have also run web and email servers too from home in the past.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265497 28-Jul-2024 11:07
gzjdoe:

 

timmmay:

 

You can self host things with a dynamic IP. Cloudflare Tunnels make a connection out to CloudFlare, connections in come via that established connection. I host a few personal websites on my Raspberry Pi, static and Wordpress, Nginx / PHP / MySQL.

 



Thanks, yeah I’m aware of all of the above. But keen to do it with my own domain and fixed IP. Just taking it a different path, hence why I’m keen to get a static IP.

 

 

I use IPv6 and self-host a lot of stuff, mostly Docker containers on my NAS but some other stuff too.

 

There's no way I would expose any of it to the Internet. It's just asking for trouble,

 

IPv6 or not, just use Cloudflare Tunnels and Cloudflare Zero Trust Applications to manage access to the services you put out there.

 

 




Spaghetti
23 posts

Geek


  #3265508 28-Jul-2024 12:03
I use IPv6 and self-host a lot of stuff, mostly Docker containers on my NAS but some other stuff too.

 

There's no way I would expose any of it to the Internet. It's just asking for trouble,

 

IPv6 or not, just use Cloudflare Tunnels and Cloudflare Zero Trust Applications to manage access to the services you put out there.

 

 

The problem with using Cloudflare is you add latency, and you tunnel all your traffic through an additional provider.

gzjdoe

37 posts

Geek


  #3265517 28-Jul-2024 12:37
freitasm:

 

I use IPv6 and self-host a lot of stuff, mostly Docker containers on my NAS but some other stuff too.

 

There's no way I would expose any of it to the Internet. It's just asking for trouble,

 

IPv6 or not, just use Cloudflare Tunnels and Cloudflare Zero Trust Applications to manage access to the services you put out there.

 

 

100%, not going to expose it to the world, the plan is to have a WireGuard VPN to access these services.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265519 28-Jul-2024 12:41
Spaghetti:


I use IPv6 and self-host a lot of stuff, mostly Docker containers on my NAS but some other stuff too.


There's no way I would expose any of it to the Internet. It's just asking for trouble,


IPv6 or not, just use Cloudflare Tunnels and Cloudflare Zero Trust Applications to manage access to the services you put out there.



The problem with using Cloudflare is you add latency, and you tunnel all your traffic through an additional provider.



Negligible compared to not having security in place.




Spaghetti
23 posts

Geek


  #3265599 28-Jul-2024 17:57
freitasm:

 

Negligible compared to not having security in place.

 

 

Adding latency and a third party service

 

Vs

 

Securing each system properly in the first place

 

 

 

I know which option I choose

