I need to set up several rural internet connections in the North Island and soon in the South Island. It will need to be a turnkey install/setup, as we are dealing with a limited on-site skill set.

We don't need a massive data cap or speed requirement, but it needs to support 4-6 users connected via mobiles/maybe the odd tablet.

I’ve found woi.co.nz.

Any other recommendations?

Re Starlink, I could not find a turnkey setup for this.

