heavyhanded24

We're in the middle of renovations, and are taking all the gib off our hallway wall, which is where our ONT is.
I've always hated the position of it, so much visual clutter with the old copper connection, the VDSL connection, as well as the ONT, so with the plasterer booked to come in a week or so to make all my amateur gib work look amazing I decided to take the opportunity today to move it.
I cut a hole in the ceiling in the hallway, and fed the whole thing into the ceiling space, then cut another hole and fed it back down into its new home. There was enough cable etc and all was going well.
The problem happened when I screwed the ONT onto the wall in its new position. I slipped and the driver jumped out of the screw and hit the cable.
I powered it all back up and yeah no internet. The LOS light is red.
My question is, where do I start? Spark? Chorus? Someone else?
Any advice gratefully received at this point
Thanks