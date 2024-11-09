Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandI think I broke my fibre cable when I moved the ONT box
heavyhanded24

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317727 9-Nov-2024 23:06
Send private message

We're in the middle of renovations, and are taking all the gib off our hallway wall, which is where our ONT is.

I've always hated the position of it, so much visual clutter with the old copper connection, the VDSL connection, as well as the ONT, so with the plasterer booked to come in a week or so to make all my amateur gib work look amazing I decided to take the opportunity today to move it.

I cut a hole in the ceiling in the hallway, and fed the whole thing into the ceiling space, then cut another hole and fed it back down into its new home. There was enough cable etc and all was going well.

The problem happened when I screwed the ONT onto the wall in its new position. I slipped and the driver jumped out of the screw and hit the cable.

I powered it all back up and yeah no internet. The LOS light is red.

My question is, where do I start? Spark? Chorus? Someone else?

Any advice gratefully received at this point

Thanks

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Wheelbarrow01
1729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3307383 9-Nov-2024 23:18
Send private message

Log a fault with your RSP (Spark I presume), who will then create a ticket with Chorus Assure. A technician will come out and fix it, and it's likely there will be a charge as it's self inflicted.

 

If it wasn't the driver slipping that caused it, then it will probably be the tight radius curve:

 

 

That's too tight a bend so it's possibly snapped there as well.

 

 




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd



heavyhanded24

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3307384 9-Nov-2024 23:39
Send private message

Ok will do, thank you.

Any idea what it will cost?

quickymart
14014 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3307386 9-Nov-2024 23:46
Send private message

They'll have to assess it and see - each situation is different.

 

Usually best to book in a technician in advance for an ONT relocation with your RSP so that way the tech does all this work for you (and you avoid a damages charge).



elpenguino
3431 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307388 9-Nov-2024 23:56
Send private message

heavyhanded24: Ok will do, thank you.

Any idea what it will cost?

 

I ripped the fibre out the back of my ONT a couple of years ago. Chorus billed me for $400 odd for the repair. 

 

Thing is, during the repair, the tech had dropped his phone behind a retaining wall under the house and spent a good couple of hours fiddling round to get it back.

 

I negotiated them down to $200-250 or so.

 

 

 

If it's nice and simple, might be quicker / cheaper for you. You're paying anyway so now is the time to get it exactly where you want it.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

CYaBro
4591 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3307433 10-Nov-2024 09:41
Send private message

We had some trees trimmed and a branch fell on the aerial fibre.
Didn’t break but started to have intermittent issues with the internet.
Logged a fault with ISP who said we would be charged as it was damaged by us / contractor.
Contractor took responsibility and told me to send them the bill and they’d pay it.
Chorus came and replaced the fibre from the pole on the street to our house.
Never got charged for it.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

quickymart
14014 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3307438 10-Nov-2024 10:41
Send private message

CYaBro: We had some trees trimmed and a branch fell on the aerial fibre.
Didn’t break but started to have intermittent issues with the internet.
Logged a fault with ISP who said we would be charged as it was damaged by us / contractor.
Contractor took responsibility and told me to send them the bill and they’d pay it.
Chorus came and replaced the fibre from the pole on the street to our house.
Never got charged for it.

 

This is a bit different though - like I said, each scenario is different. Also this was a relocation done by the end user of Chorus equipment, as opposed to trimming trees near a line.

Stu1
1771 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3307470 10-Nov-2024 12:23
Send private message

Ours snapped middle of the night as part of Reno’s, the cable has to be Reset back to the end of the street 4 houses away , cost was 1600 . Lucky I had contract Reno insurance 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
ANglEAUT
2333 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307488 10-Nov-2024 13:27
Send private message

I was charged $200 in September.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

MadEngineer
4317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3307515 10-Nov-2024 14:33
Send private message

Going to go through this shortly for our rental as during an exit inspection after we found the fiber removed from the cassette behind the ONT, damage to the sheath and it’s pinched between the ONT and the retaining clips.

I’d prefer it to be ready for the new tenants if I could contact Chorus directly but understand you should go through your ISP - meaning the new tenants would need to log a fault.

Either way I hope Chorus have a way to bill the previous tenant.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

dpf81nz
67 posts

Master Geek


  #3307524 10-Nov-2024 15:07
Send private message

MadEngineer: Going to go through this shortly for our rental as during an exit inspection after we found the fiber removed from the cassette behind the ONT, damage to the sheath and it’s pinched between the ONT and the retaining clips.

I’d prefer it to be ready for the new tenants if I could contact Chorus directly but understand you should go through your ISP - meaning the new tenants would need to log a fault.

Either way I hope Chorus have a way to bill the previous tenant.

 

 

 

Doubt it, they'd likely bill the property owner and you'll be stuck with trying to recoup that

richms
28241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307531 10-Nov-2024 15:18
Send private message

Wheelbarrow01:

 

 

That's too tight a bend so it's possibly snapped there as well.

 

 

 

 

Screw looks to be crushing them as well.




Richard rich.ms

Bung
6514 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3307557 10-Nov-2024 17:45
Send private message

3 out of 4 screws tucked well out of the way. Can't expect designers to get it right every time 😆

Mehrts
1070 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3307795 11-Nov-2024 17:04
Send private message

Username checks out 🤠

heavyhanded24

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3307866 11-Nov-2024 21:15
Send private message

All fixed today. The guy was really nice. Hopefully I don't rethink that when the invoice comes haha.

elpenguino
3431 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307867 11-Nov-2024 21:23
Send private message

Unfortunately you're now outside the government sponsored contract chorus had to install fibre with all it's relevant agreed pricing and so on.

 

Still, has to be done. Cant live without internet !

 

 

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright