slotherby:

I have just upgraded to HyperFibre and my old small wall mounted ONT got replaced by a big ugly Nokia unit (Hyperfibre ONT Type 110) that cannot be wall mounted.

The ONT lives in the garage and I have a Cat5e cable to my router in the server room.

I am trying to get one of the new Type SFP 110 units which will plug straight into my UDM-Pro but will then need to run a fibre patch cable to from the old ONT location to the router - about 15m.

Can someone please confirm that I am looking for the correct patch cable - SC/APC to SC/APC Simplex Single Mode OS2?

Thx in advance.