ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandDo you have issues with upload on 1000/500 plan?
AlexQT

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318469 20-Jan-2025 17:20
I have Home920 plan at home and noticed that my upload speed is around 250-300 when I do a speed test.

 

So I plugged my windows laptop into power, used a cable did a test using Speedtest App with same results. download around 920 upload 280

 

So I tried another windows computer - similar results.

 

I tried different speed test servers

 

I asked my mate to do at test at his place and got similar issues with upload on his and my pc.

 

He is on a different Isp but on similar plan 1000down 500 up

 

Tried with m2 Mac book  at his place- upload is perfect.

 

Took his Mac book home upload is perfect - 450mbit.

 

 

 

So I tried Speed test at different location on different windows computers and upload speed everywhere was no more than 300mbit.

 

If you have a chorus fiber with speed 1000/500

 

Can you do a speed test at your windows computer and give me your result link it would be great

 

 

RunningMan
8857 posts

Uber Geek


  #3333700 20-Jan-2025 17:24
This seems like the issue covered on here many many times previously. Update your NIC drivers from the manufacturer, not from Windows update.

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333702 20-Jan-2025 17:50
https://www.speedtest.net/result/17272710248 

No issues here

JemS
36 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3333705 20-Jan-2025 17:57
No issues here either
https://www.speedtest.net/result/d/3fa24c67-1189-408c-85a6-02c75b5003fa

Who is your ISP?



AlexQT

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3333709 20-Jan-2025 18:10
Hotshot 

 

when I do a speed test it display as Telnet.

 

 

huckster
833 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333757 20-Jan-2025 18:15
AlexQT:

 

Hotshot 

 

when I do a speed test it display as Telnet.

 

 

Have you checked for the latest NIC drivers?

 

Maybe try a Live Linux distro to see if that makes your NICs work and to point the finger at the Windows install.

AlexQT

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3333758 20-Jan-2025 18:21
I did download directly from intel website and manually update.

richms
27899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333770 20-Jan-2025 19:20
I have stuff downloading from the seedbox so that will be why the download is low.




Richard rich.ms



huckster
833 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333779 20-Jan-2025 19:58
Quite a few things with Windows and the bloatware that comes with HPs, Dells etc. that can "tune" your network performance e.g. from a little googling https://community.intel.com/t5/Wireless/How-to-permanently-disable-Killer-Prioritization-Engine/m-p/1467885.

Try a Linux Live CD/USB to see if it is Windows or something loaded on Windows.

 

The fact that the Mac was OK points to something in or installed on Windows interfering with your upload.

kiwitechman
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3334496 22-Jan-2025 16:02
Hey there. Saw this and thought I'd share (although not a driver issue in my case) Yes, I'm seeing a massive drop in my upload speed.

 


 

- I'm on a Orcon Gig fibre plan (1000/500) Been on the plan for the last 4 years with zero issues.

 

- Around a week ago, my upload speed tanked from an average of >=500Mbps to now I'm lucky to get >150Mbps. Download speeds remain at >900Mbps.

 

- Get the same results running tests using both Windows 11th Gen CPU PC and M4 Macbook using both Linetest & Speedtest local installs and their CLI's.

 

- No driver issues as NIC gets near full 1Gbps for downloads, only slow upload speed (and same results seen across both Windows and MacOS).

 

- Both devices directly connected via CAT 6 ethernet to the standard Orcon router (NetComm NF18ACV)

 

- Called up Orcon Tech support, did the reset, reboot routine but still the same result. Ran and submitted the Linetest Speed Diagnostics diag tool and waiting on their analysis

 


 

Test results below and a few screenshots hopefully attach...

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/17281189651

 


https://www.speedtest.net/result/17281183307

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
8857 posts

Uber Geek


  #3334514 22-Jan-2025 16:54
kiwitechman:[snip] No driver issues as NIC gets near full 1Gbps for downloads,

 

I'm not saying yours is a driver issue, particularly if you have tested across multiple OS's, but that logic is completely inaccurate. Sending data is different to receiving, particularly as it is the sender that is (generally) determining TCP packet and window sizes.

 

You're also on a different ISP to the OP and unlikely related to the OP's issue. Probably better to start a new thread if you are wanting help.

 

@kiwitechman you would be better off looking at this thread - same ISP and similar symptoms. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=318482 

kiwitechman
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3334549 22-Jan-2025 19:18
Cheers @RunningMan Thanks for that link. I’ll also create a new thread as recommended

raytaylor
3997 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3340744 9-Feb-2025 12:02
I am on wifi and windows 7 so my download is a bit limited but upload seems good. 

 

The main issue will be your tcp tuning. I am pretty sure at some point i ran that the speedguide.net tcp optimizer app for windows and adjusted the registry settings accordingly. 

 

In summary, the tcp protocol isnt ramping up fast enough for a high speed connection before the test ends. 
By setting it to be more aggressive then it can ramp up quickly, at the cost of introducing jitter and bufferbloat which is something gamers probably dont want. 

 

Different operating systems handle it differently. 

 

If you were to perform two uploads at the same time, or from different computers at the same time, you would be able to saturate your upload capacity, provided those destinations were close enough for your tcp windowing to allow a ramp up to a 250mbit speed each. 

 

 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

