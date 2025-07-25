aaristotle

Looks like Starlink is down world wide. Reports on Reddit from multiple countries, and NZ down detector over 1000 reports in the last 15 minutes
Yup there’s a banner on their website.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
First client call came in about this a few mins ago, shortly after I saw your post. Thanks for letting us know. :)
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
Looks like their website has gone down now too!
Or it’s getting hammered. 🤪
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Yep, fielded a number of calls in the past half hour, not much we can do :(
Cyril
My failovers are working well 😁
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
Read a couple of comments that Starlink power usage went up after the outage. Checked my unit and I see it has gone into heating mode. I assume this is a fallback mode in case it's snow stopping the signal.
But a lot of Facebook people says Starlink is better than fibre...
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
freitasm:
But a lot of Facebook people says Starlink is better than fibre...
Horses for courses, of course.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
Tockly:
And it's back...
Yep mine just came back .
Regards,
Old3eyes
Dynamic:
freitasm:
But a lot of Facebook people says Starlink is better than fibre...
Horses for courses, of course.
Yes, I understand. I'm being sarcastic, as most of the people on some Facebook groups seem to always recommend Starlink over any other alternative, saying that's even better than fibre.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
freitasm:
Yes, I understand. I'm being sarcastic, as most of the people on some Facebook groups seem to always recommend Starlink over any other alternative, saying that's even better than fibre.
Facebook group people don't know what they are talking about
Now if its the Aussie NBN I would agree, starlink is better :)
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim:
Now if its the Aussie NBN I would agree, starlink is better :)
The National Barbedwire Network?
nztim:
freitasm:
Yes, I understand. I'm being sarcastic, as most of the people on some Facebook groups seem to always recommend Starlink over any other alternative, saying that's even better than fibre.
Facebook group people don't know what they are talking about
Now if its the Aussie NBN I would agree, starlink is better :)
You say this as if I would believe whatever comes out of a Facebook group.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup