Starlink down world wide
aaristotle

145 posts

Master Geek


#320274 25-Jul-2025 07:47


Looks like Starlink is down world wide. Reports on Reddit from multiple countries, and NZ down detector over 1000 reports in the last 15 minutes

CYaBro
4582 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3396933 25-Jul-2025 07:52


Yup there's a banner on their website. 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Dynamic
3866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396934 25-Jul-2025 07:59


First client call came in about this a few mins ago, shortly after I saw your post.  Thanks for letting us know.  :)




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

CYaBro
4582 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3396938 25-Jul-2025 08:08


Looks like their website has gone down now too!

 

Or it’s getting hammered. 🤪




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



cyril7
9058 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3396941 25-Jul-2025 08:13


Yep, fielded a number of calls in the past half hour, not much we can do :(

 

Cyril

 

Cyril

coffeebaron
6231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396942 25-Jul-2025 08:13


My failovers are working well 😁




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

aaristotle

145 posts

Master Geek


  #3396946 25-Jul-2025 08:29


Read a couple of comments that Starlink power usage went up after the outage. Checked my unit and I see it has gone into heating mode. I assume this is a fallback mode in case it's snow stopping the signal.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79250 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396952 25-Jul-2025 08:47


But a lot of Facebook people says Starlink is better than fibre...




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 
 
 
 

Cloud spending continues to surge globally, but most organisations haven’t made the changes necessary to maximise the value and cost-efficiency benefits of their cloud investments. Download the whitepaper From Overspend to Advantage now.
Dynamic
3866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396959 25-Jul-2025 09:19


freitasm:

 

But a lot of Facebook people says Starlink is better than fibre...

 

 

Horses for courses, of course.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Tockly
346 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3396964 25-Jul-2025 09:32


And it's back...




 

old3eyes
9119 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3396972 25-Jul-2025 09:38


Tockly:

 

And it's back...

 

 

Yep mine just  came back .




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79250 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396974 25-Jul-2025 09:41


Dynamic:

 

freitasm:

 

But a lot of Facebook people says Starlink is better than fibre...

 

 

Horses for courses, of course.

 

 

Yes, I understand. I'm being sarcastic, as most of the people on some Facebook groups seem to always recommend Starlink over any other alternative, saying that's even better than fibre.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

panther2
374 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3396976 25-Jul-2025 09:44


Back up and running now

nztim
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3396977 25-Jul-2025 10:02


freitasm:

 

Yes, I understand. I'm being sarcastic, as most of the people on some Facebook groups seem to always recommend Starlink over any other alternative, saying that's even better than fibre.

 

 

Facebook group people don't know what they are talking about

 

Now if its the Aussie NBN I would agree, starlink is better :)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

networkn
Networkn
32349 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396978 25-Jul-2025 10:05


nztim:

 

Now if its the Aussie NBN I would agree, starlink is better :)

 

 

The National Barbedwire Network? 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79250 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396979 25-Jul-2025 10:10


nztim:

 

freitasm:

 

Yes, I understand. I'm being sarcastic, as most of the people on some Facebook groups seem to always recommend Starlink over any other alternative, saying that's even better than fibre.

 

 

Facebook group people don't know what they are talking about

 

Now if its the Aussie NBN I would agree, starlink is better :)

 

 

You say this as if I would believe whatever comes out of a Facebook group.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

