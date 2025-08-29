Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband IPv6 Facebook issues ?

xpd

xpd

#321558 29-Aug-2025 08:44
Over last couple of years, I've noticed that whenever I visit Facebook.com, it seems to stall loading, and if it does load, it rarely seems to load the entire page/content - I'll get 2/3'rds of feeds and then stall and sit there spinning.

 

Can do the same with Messenger chats, someone will message me, I'll load up the browser, click on the messenger logo and it sits there....

 

Now, this has occurred on multiple systems, multiple ISP's, multiple routers, browsers, with and without adblocks etc. So its not an ISP or local issue as such. The only two things Ive found in common are : IPv6 and Facebook.

 

Turn off IPv6, and it seems to behave.

 

Mobile devices seem to behave. (App on iOS and Android)

 

Is this just me by some weird miracle or have others experienced it ?

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3408396 29-Aug-2025 08:47
Never had this problem. Are you sure you don't have some weird DNS configuration that you replicate across even when moving providers?




