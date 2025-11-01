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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWhat’s your total monthly home internet usage?
kiwitechman

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#323160 1-Nov-2025 18:31
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Hi there. Last month, our home internet usage was 7TB (family of 2 adults, 2 kids) on 1gb/512Mb fibre. Just inquisitive on what your family’s total internet usage is? Cheers…

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Sideface
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  #3429846 1-Nov-2025 18:39
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One adult. Fast fibre.

 

8 hours per day online.

 

Total 1 TB per month




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vexxxboy
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  #3429848 1-Nov-2025 18:46
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741 online hours , 3.2 TB download 550 GB upload. 4 pc . 1 laptop , 2 tablets, 3 phones, 3 Smart tv's. 5 adults.




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acsylaa
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  #3429850 1-Nov-2025 18:55
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Alot lol Probably too much.

 



ssamjh
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  #3429851 1-Nov-2025 19:03
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I hover around 6TB per month.

 

        month        rx      |     tx      |    total    |   avg. rate
 
     ------------------------+-------------+-------------+---------------
 
       Aug '25      4.26 TiB |    2.33 TiB |    6.59 TiB |   21.64 Mbit/s
 
       Sep '25      3.99 TiB |    1.69 TiB |    5.67 TiB |   19.25 Mbit/s
 
       Oct '25      4.49 TiB |    2.09 TiB |    6.58 TiB |   21.62 Mbit/s
 
       Nov '25    133.26 GiB |   25.18 GiB |  158.44 GiB |   19.90 Mbit/s




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timmmay
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  #3429852 1-Nov-2025 19:12
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250GB - 650GB per month, average looks to be around 400GB. Two adults, one 9 year old. One adult works at home every day, lots of video calls. We do streaming Netflix / Disney, no gaming, five PCs plus tablets, phones, etc. I wonder what the population average is - probably considerably less than the GZ average.

l43a2
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  #3429853 1-Nov-2025 19:13
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4 Adults in a house with gbit Fibre, 1.5TB to 2.5TB per month avg.





 
 
 
 

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richms
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  #3429855 1-Nov-2025 19:21
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Thats what unifi says when set to one month.




Richard rich.ms

kiwitechman

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  #3429856 1-Nov-2025 19:34
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acsylaa:

 

Alot lol Probably too much.

 

 

 

 

 

Wow! Holy cow, that's a bit 😮

nztim
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  #3429908 1-Nov-2025 20:34
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Three adults circa 2TB per month




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MaxineN
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  #3429910 1-Nov-2025 21:11
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ssamjh:

 

I hover around 6TB per month.

 

        month        rx      |     tx      |    total    |   avg. rate
 
     ------------------------+-------------+-------------+---------------
 
       Aug '25      4.26 TiB |    2.33 TiB |    6.59 TiB |   21.64 Mbit/s
 
       Sep '25      3.99 TiB |    1.69 TiB |    5.67 TiB |   19.25 Mbit/s
 
       Oct '25      4.49 TiB |    2.09 TiB |    6.58 TiB |   21.62 Mbit/s
 
       Nov '25    133.26 GiB |   25.18 GiB |  158.44 GiB |   19.90 Mbit/s

 

 




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michaelmurfy
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  #3429923 1-Nov-2025 22:31
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2Gbit Hyperfibre here and my ISP doesn't count data but use around 30TB per month according to router stats.




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MichaelNZ
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  #3429926 1-Nov-2025 23:11
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Around 200Gb a day which is mostly cross-network.

alasta
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  #3429938 2-Nov-2025 07:18
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One adult, around 200Gb per month. A bit more in winter when I'm watching TV frequently, a bit less in summer when I'm doing outdoor things in the evenings. 

thermonuclear
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  #3429947 2-Nov-2025 09:29
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I'm between ISP's at the moment, just left Spark and started with Sky, so wasn't able to find some actual numbers. However, two adults, comfortably under a terabyte a month and want to say approx 500-700Gb from my memory of looking at the stats in recent months.

 

 

askelon
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  #3430041 2-Nov-2025 10:45
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On average with 2 adults, streaming all TV etc, and me working from home 90% of the time on 1000/500 it works out to around 1.2tb/mo. With some months being north of 2.5tb depending on what Im doing work wise. 

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