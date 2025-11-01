kiwitechman

Hi there. Last month, our home internet usage was 7TB (family of 2 adults, 2 kids) on 1gb/512Mb fibre. Just inquisitive on what your family’s total internet usage is? Cheers…
One adult. Fast fibre.
8 hours per day online.
Total 1 TB per month
Sideface
741 online hours , 3.2 TB download 550 GB upload. 4 pc . 1 laptop , 2 tablets, 3 phones, 3 Smart tv's. 5 adults.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
Alot lol Probably too much.
I hover around 6TB per month.
month rx | tx | total | avg. rate
------------------------+-------------+-------------+---------------
Aug '25 4.26 TiB | 2.33 TiB | 6.59 TiB | 21.64 Mbit/s
Sep '25 3.99 TiB | 1.69 TiB | 5.67 TiB | 19.25 Mbit/s
Oct '25 4.49 TiB | 2.09 TiB | 6.58 TiB | 21.62 Mbit/s
Nov '25 133.26 GiB | 25.18 GiB | 158.44 GiB | 19.90 Mbit/s
Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Rocket1G - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ
Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink
250GB - 650GB per month, average looks to be around 400GB. Two adults, one 9 year old. One adult works at home every day, lots of video calls. We do streaming Netflix / Disney, no gaming, five PCs plus tablets, phones, etc. I wonder what the population average is - probably considerably less than the GZ average.
4 Adults in a house with gbit Fibre, 1.5TB to 2.5TB per month avg.
acsylaa:
Alot lol Probably too much.
Wow! Holy cow, that's a bit 😮
Three adults circa 2TB per month
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
ssamjh:
I hover around 6TB per month.
month rx | tx | total | avg. rate
------------------------+-------------+-------------+---------------
Aug '25 4.26 TiB | 2.33 TiB | 6.59 TiB | 21.64 Mbit/s
Sep '25 3.99 TiB | 1.69 TiB | 5.67 TiB | 19.25 Mbit/s
Oct '25 4.49 TiB | 2.09 TiB | 6.58 TiB | 21.62 Mbit/s
Nov '25 133.26 GiB | 25.18 GiB | 158.44 GiB | 19.90 Mbit/s
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
2Gbit Hyperfibre here and my ISP doesn't count data but use around 30TB per month according to router stats.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
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Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Around 200Gb a day which is mostly cross-network.
One adult, around 200Gb per month. A bit more in winter when I'm watching TV frequently, a bit less in summer when I'm doing outdoor things in the evenings.
I'm between ISP's at the moment, just left Spark and started with Sky, so wasn't able to find some actual numbers. However, two adults, comfortably under a terabyte a month and want to say approx 500-700Gb from my memory of looking at the stats in recent months.
On average with 2 adults, streaming all TV etc, and me working from home 90% of the time on 1000/500 it works out to around 1.2tb/mo. With some months being north of 2.5tb depending on what Im doing work wise.
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