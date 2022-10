i ran 10x small dynamix single PC ups on a very variable power supply, from about 218v to 245v (sagging power supply (brown out) till the generator could catch up) routinely they would be powering the PC for 20-30 minutes and were not really hot at all.

would normally get about 3 years out of them before they needed replacement. changing the battery in them was just not worth it as they are a PITA to change and at $60 for the UPS it was only slightly more than the battery :)